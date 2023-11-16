



The highly anticipated Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg takes place this weekend.

Hordes of cyclists will be taking to Johannesburg’s iconic streets, starting and finishing at FNB Stadium on Sunday, 19 November.

Whether you are looking for alternative routes or want to come out to support our riders, we have put together a list of the roads that will be affected:

The riders will start at FNB Stadium in the South of Johannesburg, and ride to Kyalami before making their way back to the stadium.

This article first appeared on 947 : [ROAD CLOSURES] Motorists, it's the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg this weekend!