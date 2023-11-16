Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza killed in alleged targeted IDF attack





Gift of the Givers released a statement on their Facebook page claiming that one of their members, Ahmed Abbasi, was directly targeted and killed by the Israel Defense Forces.

Abbasi and his brother were reportedly returning from their morning prayer when the two were killed.

The South African NGO describes Abbasi as a 'kind, gentle, warm human', who had been serving the people of Gaza on behalf of Gift of the Givers since 2013 and was responsible for implementing several programmes to aid the most vulnerable.

RELATED: ‘There is no safe spot in the whole Gaza Strip’ – Gift of the Givers

According to the statement, Abbasi had recently said he would rather stay in his own home with this family of 34 and 'die with dignity as unarmed martys' rather than rush from location to location on the instruction of the IDF.

Gift of the Givers supports the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to attempt to haul Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of the ICC for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

RELATED: SA files referral to ICC for probe into war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza

Rest in peace, my friend. You have served with distinction. Gift of the Givers

Their full statement, signed off by Gift of the Givers Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, can be read below.