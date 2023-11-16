Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms'
Clement Manyathela hosts a dialogue between Sizwe Pamla (the Gauteng Premier’s Spokesperson), Mark Heywood (a human rights activist and journalist at Daily Maverick) and David Bruce (an independent researcher on policing and consultant at the Institute for Security Studies).
Earlier this year, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi introduced a community safety program, training 6000 crime prevention wardens.
Roughly six months later, some people are arguing they should be armed and have law enforcement powers.
If these crime prevention wardens were recognised under the Criminal Procedure Act it would give them wide-ranging powers as “peace officers.”
Pamla says that the wardens would have to receive specialised training before they are declared peace officers.
The 6000 will be deployed based on their qualifications.Sizwe Pamla, Gauteng Premier’s Spokesperson
Heywood says that it is important to improve security services in South Africa, but the support given to SAPS needs to come from well-trained individuals.
Bruce argues it would be terrible to give the wardens firearms.
Our problem in South Africa is not that we do not have enough people with firearms… our problem in South Africa is that we have too many firearms.David Bruce, Independent Researcher on Policing/Consultant - ISS
Putting 6000 more guns on the street is a recipe for aggravating and compounding the problem of violence in our country.David Bruce, Independent Researcher on Policing/Consultant - ISS
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : @GP_CommSafety/Twitter
