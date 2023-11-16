[PREVIEW] Madame Web: Fans apprehensive about release after Sony's past failures





The trailer for Madame Web dropped recently and is scheduled to be released in theaters on 14 February 2024.

The film stars Dakota Johnson as Madame Web alongside co-stars, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Celest O'Connor, Mike Epps and more.

But Sony's critically panned Spider-Man Universe films like Venom and Morbius has left fans apprehensive about Madame Web's release. Watch the trailer below...

Her web connects them all. 🕸 #MadameWeb is coming soon exclusively to movie theaters. pic.twitter.com/8g4mdZXi7j ' Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 15, 2023

Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter are a part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which currently consists of Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbious.

Both Venom films have been successful at the box office, but critics did not give them rave reviews.

Fans and critics said that the quality of Sony's comic book-turned-movies have not been great - a view that's filtered into Madame Web's pending release.

From the trailer alone, fans are pointing out "terrible stunt work and cheap costume designs" and more...

This looks like a YouTube fan film are you serious Sony?! ' Toxic Spider 🕸️ (@SpiderThatBites) November 15, 2023

Mate did you see the terrible stunt work and cheap ass action?! Not to mention the awful costume design 😭 ' Toxic Spider 🕸️ (@SpiderThatBites) November 15, 2023

Seriously telling me Sony has no spare lens?? ' You A Hoe (@YouAHoe52413298) November 15, 2023

Buy some more pixels and you might have a good poster ' Unlucky Dreamer 🪐 (@unluckydreamer8) November 15, 2023

Female lead in an action movie. I'm buying a ticket ... despite the horrific flat voice. ' Kristine Froeba (@Kristine_Froeba) November 15, 2023

Of course, other critics like Daniel Richtman are looking at the glass half full saying that the trailer is "actually looking good."

I actually heard Madame Web and Kraven are decent and tested well but obviously we can't be sure unless movie's out and we see for ourselves. But the trailer for Madame Web actually looks good ' Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) November 15, 2023

it’s definitely a new idea, seems very interesting. i’m actually liking more than i thought i would 😭 ' kiyomi (@itskiyomii_) November 15, 2023

The overall sentiment is that fans and critics are waiting to watch the entire film before judging the full production.

This article first appeared on KFM : [PREVIEW] Madame Web: Fans apprehensive about release after Sony's past failures