[PREVIEW] Madame Web: Fans apprehensive about release after Sony's past failures
The trailer for Madame Web dropped recently and is scheduled to be released in theaters on 14 February 2024.
The film stars Dakota Johnson as Madame Web alongside co-stars, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Celest O'Connor, Mike Epps and more.
But Sony's critically panned Spider-Man Universe films like Venom and Morbius has left fans apprehensive about Madame Web's release. Watch the trailer below...
Her web connects them all. 🕸 #MadameWeb is coming soon exclusively to movie theaters. pic.twitter.com/8g4mdZXi7j' Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 15, 2023
Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter are a part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which currently consists of Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbious.
Both Venom films have been successful at the box office, but critics did not give them rave reviews.
Fans and critics said that the quality of Sony's comic book-turned-movies have not been great - a view that's filtered into Madame Web's pending release.
From the trailer alone, fans are pointing out "terrible stunt work and cheap costume designs" and more...
This looks like a YouTube fan film are you serious Sony?!' Toxic Spider 🕸️ (@SpiderThatBites) November 15, 2023
Mate did you see the terrible stunt work and cheap ass action?! Not to mention the awful costume design 😭' Toxic Spider 🕸️ (@SpiderThatBites) November 15, 2023
Seriously telling me Sony has no spare lens??' You A Hoe (@YouAHoe52413298) November 15, 2023
Buy some more pixels and you might have a good poster' Unlucky Dreamer 🪐 (@unluckydreamer8) November 15, 2023
Female lead in an action movie. I'm buying a ticket ... despite the horrific flat voice.' Kristine Froeba (@Kristine_Froeba) November 15, 2023
Of course, other critics like Daniel Richtman are looking at the glass half full saying that the trailer is "actually looking good."
I actually heard Madame Web and Kraven are decent and tested well but obviously we can't be sure unless movie's out and we see for ourselves. But the trailer for Madame Web actually looks good' Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) November 15, 2023
it’s definitely a new idea, seems very interesting. i’m actually liking more than i thought i would 😭' kiyomi (@itskiyomii_) November 15, 2023
Suit is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fkMp7iaV77' God’s Eye🧃 (@Tripleniine) November 15, 2023
The overall sentiment is that fans and critics are waiting to watch the entire film before judging the full production.
This article first appeared on KFM : [PREVIEW] Madame Web: Fans apprehensive about release after Sony's past failures
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_76M4c4LTo
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner
Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity.Read More
[WATCH] Bok Canan Moodie gets a warm welcome back to his old primary school
A video of Canan Moodie visiting his old primary school is going viral.Read More
'You’re finally free.' Matt LeBlanc (Joey) says goodbye to friend, Matthew Perry
Matt LeBlanc said goodbye to his 'friend' Matthew Perry in his latest Instagram post.Read More
DStv launches community channel 'One Freestate TV'
The channel will have several Sesotho and English offerings.Read More
Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action
"I caught Will Smith having sex with actor Duane Martin," claims Brother Bilaal in an interview with Tasha K.Read More
On this day in 1992... Bon Jovi's 'Keep The Faith' tops charts
Take a stroll down memory lane as we celebrate iconic chart toppers that became #1 hits on this day in history.Read More
Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old!
'3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.' Gordon RamsayRead More
Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years
Frank Ocean teased a new song on Instagram recently and all we can say is - we're ready!Read More
Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards
Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'.Read More