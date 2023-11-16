



Lester Kiewit speaks with Naseegh Jaffer, Director of Masifundise

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has announced a 16.43% reduction in the West Coast Rock Lobster Total Allowable Catch (WCRL TAC) for the 2023/2024 fishing season.

The new quotas allow for 78.54 tons near shore and 57.79 tons offshore, where it was previously 93.9 tons and 69.1 tons respectively.

This will greatly reduce the annual income of small-scale fisheries and affect their ability to make a living.

Jaffer says that this constant reduction is devastating for the industry, and will have a very real impact on those trying to put food on the table.

In todays world were the price of everything is going up, your salary is going down. Naseegh Jaffer, Director - Masifundise

He adds that this reduction could lead to a rise in the illicit market for Western Cape Rock Lobsters.

Government is just taking the wrong approach here. Naseegh Jaffer, Director - Masifundise

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fishermen up in arms about reduction of Rock Lobster catch quota