



Robert Marawa speaks to football player, Thuso Phala.

The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football.

It’s been unofficial, but now saying it officially it kind of hits home. This is it from the game. Thuso Phala, former football player

Over his 17-year career, Phala has played for Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Super Sport United.

He has also represented South Africa on several occasions.

I highly appreciated it, got to represent my country, which is something that every South African wants to do. I think I’ve run a good race. Thuso Phala, former football player

I miss the game a lot, every day, it’s been my life. It takes some time to adjust to a point now where soccer is no longer part of my life. Thuso Phala, former football player

Phala had a rocky run toward the latter years of his career.

He parted ways with United after six years after a major fall-out with the club’s management.

His contract was ended before it was due to expire.

At the time he was the highest-earning player in the club’s history.

I just acted out of my character, afterwards I really saw I reacted and I regretted it… I am grateful for the opportunity I got at SuperSport United… I think it could have ended better with my behaviour. For me there is no bad blood with the club. Thuso Phala, former football player

Watch the full interview below:

This article first appeared on 947 : Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires