What makes you a successful investor and how to become one
What does it take to be a 'successful investor' and what does this term actually mean?
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director of Galileo Capital) defines the successful investor as - most importantly - someone who grows their money over long periods of time.
In his view, these long periods would be ten years or longer.
So, someone who can let their capital grow faster than inflation, that's the first target... and then someone who can match a stock market index and a very successful investor is someone who can beat the stock market index over long periods of time.Warren Ingram, Executive Director - Galileo Capital
Ingram shares his required elements for successful investing:
- Develop a Plan: Begin by identifying your investment goals, the level of risk that is comfortable for you, and the time you have to achieve each goal. (This will lay the foundation for your investment strategy and help you stay focused on your objective. It will also help you choose the suitable investment for each goal.)
- Consistency: Regularly invest over time rather than trying to time the market. (This approach allows you to take advantage of the power of compounding.)
- Long-Term Perspective: Successful investing requires patience and the ability to withstand short-term market fluctuations. (Stay focused on your long-term goals and avoid making impulsive decisions based on market volatility.)
- Keep your EMOTIONS in check: Avoid the “noise” because this often triggers emotional decisions. (Partnering with a suitably qualified professional will help with making rational decisions.)
Hear Ingram's detailed advice in the audio at the top of the article (skip to 1:00:48)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What makes you a successful investor and how to become one
