Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Dewey, MD of Swindon Property.
It's been said that South Africans are addicted to going to the mall.
However, some people still find it a trial and only venture into a big shopping centre if the item they need can't be found elsewhere.
Bruce Whitfield quotes what he says is an astonishing statistic: with an estimated population of 62 million people, South Africa still has the sixth highest amount of shopping centre space, in the world!
"We are absolute suckers for a mall!"
At the same time, shopping malls need to reinvigorate themselves, as is the case elsewhere in the world, as online shopping dents consumer spend for retailers.
But perhaps they don't have to make a huge effort in South Africa, yet.
While online shopping here grew during the pandemic, the numbers are still quite low notes Andrew Dewey, MD of Swindon Property.
He cites the reasons why this component makes up probably only 4-5% of retailers' turnover at the moment.
We have high costs of data in this country, we have issues with logistics and what they call last mile distribution where we don't have all our addresses geographically marked out... so there are limitations to online shopping.Andrew Dewey, MD - Swindon Property
They say the stats are sitting at around 28 million people that have access to the Internet - 21 million of those use their cellphones to access, and only 3.5 million are engaging on online shopping. So the stats are very low, and because of that the centres will continue to capture the majority of the retail trade.Andrew Dewey, MD - Swindon Property
Also boosting the retailers in malls is the fact that many locals simply love going to shopping centres, Dewey says.
"The general South African population loves the value of being able to go to a secure environment where there's an entertainment value to spend an entire day wandering around the shops and restaurants."
So, how could or should mall owners be coming up with fresh ideas to engage the broader public?
I think the reality is starting to kick in; the shopping mall owners are realising that if they don't change the tenant mix and if they don't change the approach - especially the big, 100 000 m<sup>2 </sup>regional and super-regional centres - they will lose traction in the market.Andrew Dewey, MD - Swindon Property
People are going to these centres because they want to be entertained, they want to have a different experience to going to a convenience centre and just picking up their groceries.Andrew Dewey, MD - Swindon Property
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers?
