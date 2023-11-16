



Anchor Capital logo - anchorcapital.co.za

Anchor Capital's announced a strategic merger with UK-based Credo to create a R230 billion global wealth and asset management business.

Anchor has its roots in South Africa after launching in 2012, while boutique wealth manager Credo has been investing globally since 1998.

The new global holding company will own 100% of both Anchor and Credo, the SA-based asset manager says in a statement.

Anchor already has offices and investment licenses globally and this transaction expands our global presence and reach. The combined group will have around two-thirds of its assets in global markets... We are really excited about the possibilities that this merger brings and are confident that it will result in even more benefits for our valued clients. Anchor Capital

Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital, and asks exactly what is meant by a "strategic merger".

The two businesses are combining, so we're becoming one entity and management will keep on running it. Both businesses are working well, so we're not looking to replace (anyone)... The one's in the UK and the one's in SA, so as the world converges and more investors invest money offshore, it will become one over time. Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

Operationally it's a merger; from a shareholding point of view the current anchor shareholders will own 80% of it... and all of the Credo management and people involved in the business are staying, and they'll own 20% of it. But some of their non-operational shareholders are exiting... they're being bought out. Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

Listen to the interview at the top of the article

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Anchor Capital merges with UK's Credo to create R230bn global business