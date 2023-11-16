Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity. 16 November 2023 4:02 PM
South African Weather Service issues severe hail, thunderstorm warnings This warning will remain until tonight, confirms the weather service. 16 November 2023 3:19 PM
Fishermen up in arms about reduction of Rock Lobster catch quota The reduction of the allowable Rock Lobster catch quota is taking its toll of small fishermen. 16 November 2023 2:59 PM
View all Local
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote. 16 November 2023 11:08 AM
SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of ele... 16 November 2023 9:58 AM
'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch. 16 November 2023 9:04 AM
View all Politics
[GOOD NEWS!] Fuel price relief coming in December, in time for 'driving season' Adjusted fuel prices for December come into effect on 6 December. 16 November 2023 11:58 AM
Effective climate action requires us to stop viewing efforts as a 'sacrifice' Every action tips the scales away from danger. 16 November 2023 11:38 AM
[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life Healthcare is hellishly expensive. Investing in medical aid can save your life; how much is that worth? 16 November 2023 8:06 AM
View all Business
How music heals us, even when it’s sad - new musical therapy study A neuroscientist leading this study reveals some insights about healing through music. 16 November 2023 3:50 PM
Insulin injections may someday be replaced with rock music, new research in mice Though it still has a long way to go, this new system may one day replace the insulin injection with a dose of rock 'n' roll. 16 November 2023 1:13 PM
[ROAD CLOSURES] Motorists, it's the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg this weekend! Cyclists will be taking to Johannesburg’s iconic streets on Sunday for the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg. 16 November 2023 12:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
[ROAD CLOSURES] Motorists, it's the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg this weekend! Cyclists will be taking to Johannesburg’s iconic streets on Sunday for the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg. 16 November 2023 12:12 PM
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final. 16 November 2023 10:12 AM
View all Sport
[PREVIEW] Madame Web: Fans apprehensive about release after Sony's past failures Madame Web's trailer dropped recently and fans are apprehensive about it's release. 16 November 2023 3:21 PM
[WATCH] Bok Canan Moodie gets a warm welcome back to his old primary school A video of Canan Moodie visiting his old primary school is going viral. 16 November 2023 11:16 AM
'You’re finally free.' Matt LeBlanc (Joey) says goodbye to friend, Matthew Perry Matt LeBlanc said goodbye to his 'friend' Matthew Perry in his latest Instagram post. 15 November 2023 10:58 AM
View all Entertainment
Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza killed in alleged targeted IDF attack Ahmed Abbasi, Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza, has reportedly been killed amid the war in the region. 16 November 2023 12:55 PM
Dangerous heatwave sweeps Brazil, and it's not even summer yet Temperatures have reached 42.5°C in Rio de Janeiro. 16 November 2023 11:18 AM
‘We're afraid of the future’: Palestinian kids' hope faded even before the war Children on both sides of the conflict deserve a durable and lasting solution. 16 November 2023 11:09 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner

16 November 2023 4:02 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Deal or No Deal South Africa

Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity.

Back in April, violinist Sisa stepped in with a dream to buy himself a new violin.

He started playing the violin when he was 12 years old and has had his violin since he was 14, so he 'desperately needs an upgrade as a professional.'

But if you know a thing or two about violins, they cost a pretty penny.

Despite a rocky start with the big numbers in his first round, he chose to 'walk by faith and not by sight' and it sure did pay off.

Sisa walked away with a whopping R46k!

With his winnings he has bought a new pair of strings, had some repairs done and has set some aside towards his dream violin.

His story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity.

Watch his inspiring journey below:

RELATED: Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin

RELATED: Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins

RELATED: Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education'

Catch Deal or No Deal South Africa on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30pm to 8pm and then again the following day on SABC 3, Mondays to Friday at 5:30pm.

To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the Deal or No Deal SA website OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.

Follow @DealorNoDealZA on social media for more.

Deal or No Deal changed my life in the sense that I was able to open doors.

Sisa, Deal or No Deal South Africa winner

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner




16 November 2023 4:02 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Deal or No Deal South Africa

More from Local

Thunderstorm, storm, lightning / Pexels: Lucas Pezeta

South African Weather Service issues severe hail, thunderstorm warnings

16 November 2023 3:19 PM

This warning will remain until tonight, confirms the weather service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Roger Brown via pexels

Fishermen up in arms about reduction of Rock Lobster catch quota

16 November 2023 2:59 PM

The reduction of the allowable Rock Lobster catch quota is taking its toll of small fishermen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng's crime prevention wardens during a graduation ceremony on 4 June 2023. Picture: @GP_CommSafety/Twitter

Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms'

16 November 2023 1:50 PM

Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Head of Gift of the Givers in Gaza Ahmed Abbasi was killed in the region amid the Israel-Paelstine conflict on 16 November 2023. Picture: Supplied/Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza killed in alleged targeted IDF attack

16 November 2023 12:55 PM

Ahmed Abbasi, Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza, has reportedly been killed amid the war in the region.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Couleur from Pixabay

[WATCH] Karoo Donkey Sanctuary finds the 'promised land' in Prince Albert

16 November 2023 11:33 AM

The Karoo Donkey Sanctuary has finally found its new home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Henry Bredekamp / Instagram: Iziko Museums of South Africa

Henry Bredekamp and the Khoisan: the living legacy of a renowned SA historian

16 November 2023 10:43 AM

Taking history to the people and the people to history seems to be Bredekamp’s most enduring legacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © khunaspix/123rf.com

Gene editing in chickens could eradicate avian flu – study

16 November 2023 7:45 AM

While vaccines are the primary method of preventing outbreaks in chickens, they can only do so much.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa. Picture: Twitter/Kgosientsho_R

Eskom introduces performance bonuses to boost staff morale, says Ramokgopa

16 November 2023 6:33 AM

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told members of Parliament that he was faced with a demoralised Eskom workforce when he was appointed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

SA fines Standard Chartered R42+ million for rand/dollar manipulation, years on

15 November 2023 8:46 PM

The Competition Commission's announced that multi-national bank Standard Chartered has admitted guilt and agreed to pay the fine. It's one of 28 banks accused in the case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maersk port harbour / Pixabay: WikimediaImages

Shipping giant Maersk cuts 1000s of jobs, what does it signal for global trade?

15 November 2023 7:32 PM

On the new 'Signals' feature on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks what Maersk's troubles signify for global shipping and trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Image source: Screengrab from Madame Web official trailer on YouTube from Sony Pictures Entertainment channel

[PREVIEW] Madame Web: Fans apprehensive about release after Sony's past failures

16 November 2023 3:21 PM

Madame Web's trailer dropped recently and fans are apprehensive about it's release.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Canan Moodie visits Paarl Boys’ Primary. Photo: TikTok/@lieka007 (screenshot)

[WATCH] Bok Canan Moodie gets a warm welcome back to his old primary school

16 November 2023 11:16 AM

A video of Canan Moodie visiting his old primary school is going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

'You’re finally free.' Matt LeBlanc (Joey) says goodbye to friend, Matthew Perry

15 November 2023 10:58 AM

Matt LeBlanc said goodbye to his 'friend' Matthew Perry in his latest Instagram post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/DStv

DStv launches community channel 'One Freestate TV'

15 November 2023 9:37 AM

The channel will have several Sesotho and English offerings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actor, Will Smith. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action

15 November 2023 8:50 AM

"I caught Will Smith having sex with actor Duane Martin," claims Brother Bilaal in an interview with Tasha K.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

On this day in 1992... Bon Jovi's 'Keep The Faith' tops charts

14 November 2023 8:10 AM

Take a stroll down memory lane as we celebrate iconic chart toppers that became #1 hits on this day in history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old!

13 November 2023 3:08 PM

'3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.' Gordon Ramsay

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years

13 November 2023 12:31 PM

Frank Ocean teased a new song on Instagram recently and all we can say is - we're ready!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa musician, Tyla. Photo: X/@Tylauraa

Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards

11 November 2023 10:59 AM

Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide...

10 November 2023 2:58 PM

The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final

Sport

Forget about snakes on a plane, there's a mare in the air!

Lifestyle

Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza killed in alleged targeted IDF attack

World Local

EWN Highlights

NUM distances itself from Blyvoor Gold Mine sit-in

16 November 2023 5:31 PM

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Ctrack confirms authenticity of SAPS car data

16 November 2023 5:26 PM

Miller hits ton but Australia bowl out South Africa for 212

16 November 2023 5:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA