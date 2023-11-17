DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
GP Edu Dept to act against teachers at school where learner took his own life An investigation looking into an incident where a 12-year-old pupil at Kehlekile Primary School died by suicide found that he was,... 17 November 2023 7:41 AM
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers? While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general p... 16 November 2023 9:14 PM
Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile... 16 November 2023 8:16 PM
View all Local
'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy. 17 November 2023 11:36 AM
Govt still mulling over the closure of SA embassy in Israel: Mashego-Dlamini The EFF in Parliament has called for all ties with Israel to be severed until it complies with international law amid the ongoing... 17 November 2023 7:12 AM
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote. 16 November 2023 11:08 AM
View all Politics
DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website) There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online. 17 November 2023 7:30 AM
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show. 16 November 2023 9:30 PM
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers? While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general p... 16 November 2023 9:14 PM
View all Business
Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile... 16 November 2023 8:16 PM
How music heals us, even when it’s sad - new musical therapy study A neuroscientist leading this study reveals some insights about healing through music. 16 November 2023 3:50 PM
Insulin injections may someday be replaced with rock music, new research in mice Though it still has a long way to go, this new system may one day replace the insulin injection with a dose of rock 'n' roll. 16 November 2023 1:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
[ROAD CLOSURES] Motorists, it's the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg this weekend! Cyclists will be taking to Johannesburg’s iconic streets on Sunday for the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg. 16 November 2023 12:12 PM
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final. 16 November 2023 10:12 AM
View all Sport
Cassie sues ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs for rape, abuse in federal court Cassie accuses Diddy of sexually assaulting and abusing her repeatedly for nearly a decade. 17 November 2023 9:31 AM
[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity. 16 November 2023 4:02 PM
[PREVIEW] Madame Web: Fans apprehensive about release after Sony's past failures Madame Web's trailer dropped recently and fans are apprehensive about it's release. 16 November 2023 3:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Al Shifa hospital director: 'We can't even bury the dead bodies in the hospital' A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza where civilians caught up in the war are dying in their thousands. 17 November 2023 11:37 AM
‘He was innocent. He helped the community’: GOTG mourns member killed in Gaza Gift of the Givers is mourning the loss of member Ahmed Abbasi, who served in Gaza and was killed, allegedly by the IDF. 17 November 2023 8:25 AM
Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza killed in alleged targeted IDF attack Ahmed Abbasi, Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza, has reportedly been killed amid the war in the region. 16 November 2023 12:55 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)

17 November 2023 7:30 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
consumer journalist
Takealot.com
online purchases

There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online.

Relebogile Mabotja interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler (skip to 18:45).

There's nothing more disappointing than making an online order, and patiently waiting for it to get delivered, only to find something wrong with it, or that it wasn't what you were expecting.

A consumer reached out to Knowler after purchasing three books from online retailer Takealot, to decide which one she wanted to read.

However, when she tried to return the books she didn't want, she discovered that it was non-returnable with no warranty, except for delivery damages.

According to the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, consumers are allowed a seven-day cooling-off period in which to return goods and receive a full refund within 30 days.

However, there are exclusions: newspapers, periodicals, magazines and books.

@ teksomolika/123rf.com
@ teksomolika/123rf.com

RELATED: Takealot trials new 1-hour delivery, but will it work?

They are correct. They can do that because there are exclusions to the seven-day cooling-off period and if you think about it, they're all quite obvious.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




17 November 2023 7:30 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
consumer journalist
Takealot.com
online purchases

More from MyMoney Online

[GOOD NEWS!] Fuel price relief coming in December, in time for 'driving season'

16 November 2023 11:58 AM

Adjusted fuel prices for December come into effect on 6 December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life

16 November 2023 8:06 AM

Healthcare is hellishly expensive. Investing in medical aid can save your life; how much is that worth?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from OneDayOnly.co.za Instagram

Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?

15 November 2023 12:04 PM

OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Proton X90 the hybrid SUV. Picture: supplied

[CAR REVIEW] Proton 7-seater hybrid X90 SUV: 'It is a QUALITY car'

1 November 2023 12:53 PM

Malaysian brand Proton (owned by China's Geely) has officially released its seven-seater X90 hybrid SUV in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

Poor governance elsewhere is boosting W Cape property prices - property expert

1 November 2023 12:36 PM

Whether you're a potential homebuyer, investor, or just curious about real estate, we look at the property outlook for 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

Which SOLAR subscription is best for YOU? Let’s compare...

31 October 2023 11:54 AM

Load shedding is tragically still with us, and more and more people are getting rooftop solar to ease the pain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stockbroker/123rf.com

RAF wants to stop compensating foreigners: 'They must look out for themselves'

25 October 2023 12:51 PM

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) put forward a draft bill to bar foreign nationals from accessing compensation from the fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© blinow61/123rf.com

Bitcoin surges, topping $35 000 for the first time in over a year

25 October 2023 9:28 AM

Bitcoin topped $35 000 (over R660 000) for the first time since May 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Oksana Mironova /123rf

It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming

12 October 2023 9:15 AM

Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© feverpitched/123rf.com

'Don't overspend before you sell' and other property sale dos and don'ts

7 August 2023 8:02 AM

Lizette Joubert (owner of Rawson Property) advises on selling or renting your home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)

Lifestyle Business

Cutting ties with Israel is risky for South Africa – International Law expert

Local World

Happy 71st birthday, President Cyril Ramaphosa!

Local

EWN Highlights

Phala Phala burglary accused's bail decision set to be handed down Friday

17 November 2023 1:02 PM

How to register to cast your vote in the 2024 elections

17 November 2023 12:42 PM

EFF calls for NPA to be turned into a Chapter 9 institution

17 November 2023 12:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA