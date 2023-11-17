Govt still mulling over the closure of SA embassy in Israel: Mashego-Dlamini
CAPE TOWN - The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Candith Mashego-Dlamini, says government is still considering whether to close its embassy in Israel because it could impact access of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
However, she said there was merit for the closure of the Embassy of Israel in South Africa.
Mashego-Dlamini was delivering government’s position on a motion from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the National Assembly on Thursday.
The red berets called on the house to sever all diplomatic ties with Israel until it complies with international law.
Government has already recalled its diplomats from Tel Aviv for consultations.
READ MORE
-
Political parties divided on SA cutting ties with Israel over Gaza war
-
DA, IFP, ACDP & FF Plus say they don't back withdrawing SA diplomats from Israel
-
SA files referral to ICC for probe into war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza
Mashego-Dlamini said both Israel and Hamas must be investigated for war crimes.
But government is still weighing up whether to sever diplomatic ties with Israel.
“Government is engaging all relevant stakeholders regarding our diplomatic relations with Israel, given the war crimes and genocide we are witnessing in Gaza.”
EFF leader Julius Malema, however, said it was time to act and government should not feel pressured by threats of economic sanctions.
“That is swart gevaar. It is what Afrikaner apartheid apologists survived with. They always created scare mongering and scare tactics for people not to support the genuine struggle.”
The motion received support from the National Freedom Party, the African Transformation Movement and Al Jama-ah ahead of the vote on Tuesday.
But the Democratic Alliance, the Inkatha Freedom Party, the African Christian Democratic Party and the Freedom Front Plus said this would scupper any role South Africa could play in peace efforts.
This article first appeared on EWN : Govt still mulling over the closure of SA embassy in Israel: Mashego-Dlamini
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117620749_south-africa-and-israel-flags-together-relations-textile-cloth-fabric-texture.html
More from Politics
'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained
Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy.Read More
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration
Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote.Read More
SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC
EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.Read More
'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting
Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch.Read More
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!
The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton
John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".Read More
Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research
The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register and vote.Read More
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself
Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'.Read More
2024 Elections: 'We don't know what the parties in front of us stand for'
As we get closer and closer to the 2024 elections, it is hard to know who will win our vote.Read More