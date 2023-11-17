



CAPE TOWN - The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Candith Mashego-Dlamini, says government is still considering whether to close its embassy in Israel because it could impact access of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

However, she said there was merit for the closure of the Embassy of Israel in South Africa.

Mashego-Dlamini was delivering government’s position on a motion from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The red berets called on the house to sever all diplomatic ties with Israel until it complies with international law.

Government has already recalled its diplomats from Tel Aviv for consultations.

Mashego-Dlamini said both Israel and Hamas must be investigated for war crimes.

But government is still weighing up whether to sever diplomatic ties with Israel.

“Government is engaging all relevant stakeholders regarding our diplomatic relations with Israel, given the war crimes and genocide we are witnessing in Gaza.”

EFF leader Julius Malema, however, said it was time to act and government should not feel pressured by threats of economic sanctions.

“That is swart gevaar. It is what Afrikaner apartheid apologists survived with. They always created scare mongering and scare tactics for people not to support the genuine struggle.”

The motion received support from the National Freedom Party, the African Transformation Movement and Al Jama-ah ahead of the vote on Tuesday.

But the Democratic Alliance, the Inkatha Freedom Party, the African Christian Democratic Party and the Freedom Front Plus said this would scupper any role South Africa could play in peace efforts.

This article first appeared on EWN : Govt still mulling over the closure of SA embassy in Israel: Mashego-Dlamini