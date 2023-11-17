Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
GP Edu Dept to act against teachers at school where learner took his own life An investigation looking into an incident where a 12-year-old pupil at Kehlekile Primary School died by suicide found that he was,... 17 November 2023 7:41 AM
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers? While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general p... 16 November 2023 9:14 PM
Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile... 16 November 2023 8:16 PM
View all Local
'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy. 17 November 2023 11:36 AM
Govt still mulling over the closure of SA embassy in Israel: Mashego-Dlamini The EFF in Parliament has called for all ties with Israel to be severed until it complies with international law amid the ongoing... 17 November 2023 7:12 AM
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote. 16 November 2023 11:08 AM
View all Politics
DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website) There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online. 17 November 2023 7:30 AM
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show. 16 November 2023 9:30 PM
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers? While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general p... 16 November 2023 9:14 PM
View all Business
Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile... 16 November 2023 8:16 PM
How music heals us, even when it’s sad - new musical therapy study A neuroscientist leading this study reveals some insights about healing through music. 16 November 2023 3:50 PM
Insulin injections may someday be replaced with rock music, new research in mice Though it still has a long way to go, this new system may one day replace the insulin injection with a dose of rock 'n' roll. 16 November 2023 1:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
[ROAD CLOSURES] Motorists, it's the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg this weekend! Cyclists will be taking to Johannesburg’s iconic streets on Sunday for the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg. 16 November 2023 12:12 PM
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final. 16 November 2023 10:12 AM
View all Sport
Cassie sues ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs for rape, abuse in federal court Cassie accuses Diddy of sexually assaulting and abusing her repeatedly for nearly a decade. 17 November 2023 9:31 AM
[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity. 16 November 2023 4:02 PM
[PREVIEW] Madame Web: Fans apprehensive about release after Sony's past failures Madame Web's trailer dropped recently and fans are apprehensive about it's release. 16 November 2023 3:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Al Shifa hospital director: 'We can't even bury the dead bodies in the hospital' A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza where civilians caught up in the war are dying in their thousands. 17 November 2023 11:37 AM
‘He was innocent. He helped the community’: GOTG mourns member killed in Gaza Gift of the Givers is mourning the loss of member Ahmed Abbasi, who served in Gaza and was killed, allegedly by the IDF. 17 November 2023 8:25 AM
Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza killed in alleged targeted IDF attack Ahmed Abbasi, Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza, has reportedly been killed amid the war in the region. 16 November 2023 12:55 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

GP Edu Dept to act against teachers at school where learner took his own life

17 November 2023 7:41 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
Gauteng Department of Education
child suicide
school bullying

An investigation looking into an incident where a 12-year-old pupil at Kehlekile Primary School died by suicide found that he was, indeed, a victim of bullying. It has been recommended that the deputy principal be suspended.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education says it will take disciplinary action against some teachers at the Kehlekile Primary School, who failed to adequately deal with a bullying incident that led to a learner taking his own life.

Twelve-year-old Sibusiso Mbatha took his own life at his family home in October, with a WhatsApp message left on his mother's phone alleging that this was a result of bullying.

Following an investigation into this, the department found that the allegations were true.

READ: GDE appoints independent firm to probe East Rand learner's death

The department said disciplinary action would be taken against the Kehlekile Primary School's principal, deputy principal, and a teacher after failing to adequately address the bullying incident.

During the investigation carried out by law firm Rathanga Attorneys, it was found that the deputy principal was actively involved in bullying the learner.

The report also found that the correct procedures were not followed by the school in keeping records of the incident.

It has been recommended that the deputy principal be suspended.

The department said trauma counselling would be provided to the family to come to terms with the loss of their child.


This article first appeared on EWN : GP Edu Dept to act against teachers at school where learner took his own life




17 November 2023 7:41 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
Gauteng Department of Education
child suicide
school bullying

More from Local

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. © yakub88/123rf.com

Cutting ties with Israel is risky for South Africa – International Law expert

17 November 2023 9:51 AM

Calls are mounting for the government to close the Israeli embassy in South Africa amid the war in Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking on Cape Town's City Hall balcony. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Happy 71st birthday, President Cyril Ramaphosa!

17 November 2023 8:53 AM

Happy birthday, Mr President!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Head of Gift of the Givers in Gaza Ahmed Abbasi was killed in the region amid the Israel-Paelstine conflict on 16 November 2023. Picture: Supplied/Gift of the Givers

Slain Gift of the Givers Gaza head stayed because of his family, reveals friend

17 November 2023 7:49 AM

A close friend of Ahmed Abbasi, the Gift of the Givers (GotG) member killed in Palestine, said Abbasi was told to move to a safer area but chose to stay and look after his family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Generic image of shopping centre interior @ petrunina/123rf.com

Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers?

16 November 2023 9:14 PM

While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general public says a property expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of FARO Africa co-founder David Torr - LinkedIn

Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup

16 November 2023 8:16 PM

David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile wastage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trophy, award / Pexels: Engin Akyurt

And the winners of the 2023 BASES Breakthrough Innovation Awards for SA are...

16 November 2023 5:32 PM

The awards recognise successful product launches across all strategies, particularly those which disrupted their categories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Supplied

[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner

16 November 2023 4:02 PM

Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thunderstorm, storm, lightning / Pexels: Lucas Pezeta

South African Weather Service issues severe hail, thunderstorm warnings

16 November 2023 3:19 PM

This warning will remain until tonight, confirms the weather service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Roger Brown via pexels

Fishermen up in arms about reduction of Rock Lobster catch quota

16 November 2023 2:59 PM

The reduction of the allowable Rock Lobster catch quota is taking its toll of small fishermen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng's crime prevention wardens during a graduation ceremony on 4 June 2023. Picture: @GP_CommSafety/Twitter

Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms'

16 November 2023 1:50 PM

Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)

Lifestyle Business

Cutting ties with Israel is risky for South Africa – International Law expert

Local World

Happy 71st birthday, President Cyril Ramaphosa!

Local

EWN Highlights

Phala Phala burglary accused's bail decision set to be handed down Friday

17 November 2023 1:02 PM

How to register to cast your vote in the 2024 elections

17 November 2023 12:42 PM

EFF calls for NPA to be turned into a Chapter 9 institution

17 November 2023 12:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA