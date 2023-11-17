‘He was innocent. He helped the community’: GOTG mourns member killed in Gaza





Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Malik M. Abou-Rageila from Gift of the Givers Middle East.

Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza Ahmed Abbasi and his brother were killed on their way home from morning prayers this week.

The South African NGO alleges that the pair were targeted and killed by the Israel Defence Forces.

Abbasi, a father of three children, served in Gaza with GOTG for about 10 years.

Early in the war, Abbasi called for a swift end to the bombardment so aid could be administered to those in need.

Abou-Rageila says Abbasi is just one of the numerous innocent people killed by Israeli forces over the last 40 days.

They feel no accountability, and no one will talk about this tragedy. Malik M. Abou-Rageila, Gift of the Givers Middle East

Abbasi was not in any way involved with political activity and was only involved in humanitarian work, says Abou-Rageila.

His brother who was killed in the same attack was a doctor in Gaza.

Head of Gift of the Givers in Gaza Ahmed Abbasi was killed in the region amid the Israel-Paelstine conflict on 16 November 2023. Picture: Supplied/Gift of the Givers

They were innocent people who helped the community. They did not do anything against Israel to be killed or punished like that. Malik M. Abou-Rageila, Gift of the Givers Middle East

