Happy 71st birthday, President Cyril Ramaphosa!
President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates his 71st birthday today.
Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa was born on 17 November 1952 in Johannesburg.
He was elected ANC deputy president in 2012 and appointed deputy president of the Republic of South Africa in 2014.
In 2017 he was elected president of the ANC and sworn-in as president in 2018 following the resignation of then-president Jacob Zuma.
Mzansi took to social media to wish the president a happy birthday:
Today is President @CyrilRamaphosa’s birthday.' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 17, 2023
We invite you to send him a birthday message using hashtag #HappyBirthdayPresident pic.twitter.com/3RnoXwGsgh
Happy birthday.' Boy Jacobs (@BoyJacobs2) November 17, 2023
Ke birthday ya gago.
Happy birthday Mr Mr President vho Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa @CyrilRamaphosa
We want second term. pic.twitter.com/7LQXlPFDCz
@CyrilRamaphosa #HappyBirthdayPresident pic.twitter.com/nrt7qxJeX2' Revolutionary (@Common_man18) November 17, 2023
Happy birthday President @CyrilRamaphosa , may God continue to bless you with more wisdom to lead the country .' Thendo (@IssaihThendo) November 17, 2023
Vukani guys it's Cupcake's Berfday and he's turning 71. Happy Birthday Oom @CyrilRamaphosa. Ukhule ke Deddy, usiphe ugesi iweekend yonke ❤️ #SouthAfricanMusicAwards2023 #podcastandchill pic.twitter.com/41VcYZXXdM' Mam'Yangchaza 👑 (@MaZuluOmuhlez) November 17, 2023
Happy birthday, President Cyril Ramaphosa🤩' Briefly News | briefly.co.za (@brieflyza) November 17, 2023
Photo: Phill Magakoe (Getty Images) @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA pic.twitter.com/S0sDaqqupG
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 71st birthday, President Cyril Ramaphosa!
More from Local
Cutting ties with Israel is risky for South Africa – International Law expert
Calls are mounting for the government to close the Israeli embassy in South Africa amid the war in Gaza.Read More
Slain Gift of the Givers Gaza head stayed because of his family, reveals friend
A close friend of Ahmed Abbasi, the Gift of the Givers (GotG) member killed in Palestine, said Abbasi was told to move to a safer area but chose to stay and look after his family.Read More
GP Edu Dept to act against teachers at school where learner took his own life
An investigation looking into an incident where a 12-year-old pupil at Kehlekile Primary School died by suicide found that he was, indeed, a victim of bullying. It has been recommended that the deputy principal be suspended.Read More
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers?
While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general public says a property expert.Read More
Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup
David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile wastage.Read More
And the winners of the 2023 BASES Breakthrough Innovation Awards for SA are...
The awards recognise successful product launches across all strategies, particularly those which disrupted their categories.Read More
[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner
Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity.Read More
South African Weather Service issues severe hail, thunderstorm warnings
This warning will remain until tonight, confirms the weather service.Read More
Fishermen up in arms about reduction of Rock Lobster catch quota
The reduction of the allowable Rock Lobster catch quota is taking its toll of small fishermen.Read More