Cutting ties with Israel is risky for South Africa – International Law expert
Africa Melane speaks with Professor Andre Thomashausen (Department of International Law, Unisa).
ANC MPs will support a parliamentary motion by the EFF, calling for the Israeli embassy to be closed and for diplomatic relations with Israel to be suspended until it calls a ceasefire in Gaza.
However, some experts say the motion needs to be amended before it can succeed.
RELATED: Govt still mulling over the closure of SA embassy in Israel: Mashego-Dlamini
Cutting diplomatic relations with Israel will make it harder for South Africa to help negotiate a ceasefire or have any influence amid the war, argues Thomashausen.
He adds this decision could be extremely risky for our economy as our relationship with Israel is an important one.
A lot of our crucial mid-sized industries are Jewish-owned.Andre Thomashausen, Prof Emeritus of International Law - Unisa
RELATED: SA files referral to ICC for probe into war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza
Some would argue that [South Africa] could not have been successful in overthrowing apartheid without their key and very prominent Jewish members.Andre Thomashausen, Prof Emeritus of International Law - Unisa
If we take a clear stance in this conflict, it will also affect South Africa’s much-valued nonaligned status, according to Thomashausen.
Listen to the interview for more.
