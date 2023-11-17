'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke?





Lester Kiewit speaks to cricket writer Stuart Hess about how and why the Proteas wilted and choked against Australia in the semi-finals of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The Proteas have crashed out of yet another Cricket World Cup semi-final.

South Africa displayed "valiant defence", but poor decisions and fielding ended all hope of ending a trophy drought lasting for multiple generations.

Although Captain Temba Bavuma featured in the semi-final, it was later revealed he was unfit to play.

"Fitness had nothing to do with it," says Hess.

One big concern was around fielding for 50 overs. If you didn't know that he wasn't 100% fit, you wouldn't have noticed from his fielding performance that he wasn't as fit as he'd like to have been. Fitness had nothing to do with how he got out yesterday and in the field he looked fine. Stuart Hess - Sports Writer

Hess notes that in this stage of a Cricket World Cup, "You have to be perfect. You can't make a mistake and South Africa made a brave effort."

He argues that there seems to be a lack of leadership within the Proteas and the South African cricket fraternity in general.

There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in South African cricket. I don't know if we'll ever have someone like that in South African cricket but the captain would need to be a big personality because that's where the responsibility lies. A Proteas captain has an expectation on his shoulders. Stuart Hess

