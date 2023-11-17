Al Shifa hospital director: 'We can't even bury the dead bodies in the hospital'





John Perlman speaks with Dr Mads Gilbert who spent 16 years as a volunteer at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

The Al-Shifa hospital is being targeted by the Israel Defence Forces, who claim that Hamas is using it as a base of operations.

Al-Shifa is the largest hospital in Gaza and is currently sheltering thousands of civilians and treating seriously injured patients and newborn babies

There are now 650 patients remaining in Shifa - 500 medical staff, and more than 5000 displaced persons. Dr Mads Gilbert, Former Volunteer - Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Gilbert says that communication with people in the hospital has largely broken down, but he recently heard from the hospital director that the situation is terrible.

During these four weeks, there have been gradually more and more extreme conditions inside the hospital, even though my colleagues have done their utmost to continue to treat their patients. Dr Mads Gilbert, Former Volunteer - Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza

The IDF has blown up water lines and electricity, and cut the hospital's medical and food supplies, leaving it without these necessities, according to the hospital director.

The Israeli occupation army has cut off the electrical supply, the water supply, the medical supply and the food supply. Dr Mads Gilbert, Former Volunteer at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza

He adds that they are completely surrounded and are reportedly not even able to take out the garbage because of sniper operations.

They have been unable to bury the dead bodies inside the hospital and there are four dialysis patients about to die. Dr Mads Gilbert, Former Volunteer at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza

... Israeli bulldozers are actually levelling parts of the hospital. Dr Mads Gilbert, Former Volunteer at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza

According to Gilbert, he has been working with Palestinian doctors for more than 40 years and saw no evidence that any military activities were conducted in Palestinian hospitals.

I have never seen soldiers. I have never seen any military activities… these Israeli allegations that there is a command centre have never been proven. Dr Mads Gilbert, Former Volunteer at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza

We first heard it 16 years ago and they have had 16 years to prove it. Dr Mads Gilbert, Former Volunteer at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza

People are dying while we keep discussing stupid details. Dr Mads Gilbert, Former Volunteer at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza

