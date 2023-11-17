SA's murder rate has skyrocketed to its highest in decades





John Maytham speaks with David Bruce, Policing Expert at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

In recent years the murder rate has reached 45 per 100,000 according to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).

The number of murders has skyrocketed by 77% since 2011/2012 with us seeing 27,494 between April 2022 and March 2023.

Police has struggled to address the rising murder rate and bring it under control.

In addition to this only ten percent of murder cases result in a successful prosecution.

KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape accounted for 83% of the country's recorded murders.

Bruce says that in order for us to respond adequately to this issue we need to find out what is contributing to the rise in murders.

In some cases, this is linked to the availability of firearms, but that is not true for all of them.

We need to have much clearer answers to what is driving this. David Bruce, Policing Expert - ISS

He adds that there needs to be a greater commitment from national government and police leadership to use data effectively to understand the crime situation.

