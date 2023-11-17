Hundreds of SA Jews call for ceasefire in Gaza





John Maytham speaks with Anton Harber, Director of the Journalism Programme at the University of the Witwatersrand, and a signatory to the open letter, and Clarence Ford speaks with Anthony Hodgson

People around the world have been calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine and an end to the senseless killing.

Among those is a group of hundreds of South African Jews who want to see an end to the bombardment of Gaza and a commitment to humanitarian values.

In the letter they say that they condemn the attack by Hamas on 7 October, and mourn for those lost, but that one ‘heinous crime does not justify another.’

Harber says that they felt it was important to show that a number of diverse Jewish people do not support what is being said by my mainstream Jewish organisations.

We want to distance ourselves from the extremism that we are hearing on both sides. Anton Harber, Director of the Journalism Programme - University of the Witwatersrand

I hope this stimulates a debate within the Jewish community because we think this a critical moment where people need to not make knee-jerk reactions. Anton Harber, Director of the Journalism Programme - University of the Witwatersrand

He says that he has received a mixed response from people who have seen that he is on the list, with some congratulating and others condemning him.

The truth is that there is right on both sides and there is wrong on both sides. Anton Harber, Director of the Journalism Programme - University of the Witwatersrand

The Cape Town leg of the Palestinian resistance picket outside the Jewish Community Centre in the city centre. Picture: Kalyeen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Hodgson says that with signing this statement they wanted to show that they all agree on needing a ceasefire, an end to occupation, and a release of hostages and detainees, even if they don’t all necessarily agree on all other points around the war.

Once you realise all these people you respect are signing you feel a bit freer to do it… people have very different motivations for signing. Anthony Hodgson, Signatory to the Open Letter

