Hundreds of SA Jews call for ceasefire in Gaza

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy. 17 November 2023 11:36 AM
Govt still mulling over the closure of SA embassy in Israel: Mashego-Dlamini The EFF in Parliament has called for all ties with Israel to be severed until it complies with international law amid the ongoing... 17 November 2023 7:12 AM
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote. 16 November 2023 11:08 AM
View all Politics
DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website) There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online. 17 November 2023 7:30 AM
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show. 16 November 2023 9:30 PM
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers? While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general p... 16 November 2023 9:14 PM
View all Business
Your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday Whether it's a local adventure or an international escapade, this Black Friday could be the key to your next incredible journey. 17 November 2023 3:55 PM
Why scheduling sex is one of the best things you can do for your relationship Sex and Pleasure Educator weighs in on the importance of sex scheduling. 17 November 2023 3:01 PM
Dog stays by owner's side for 72 days after he dies on a mountain while hiking They don't call dogs man's best friend for nothing. 17 November 2023 12:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke? Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. 17 November 2023 10:23 AM
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
[ROAD CLOSURES] Motorists, it's the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg this weekend! Cyclists will be taking to Johannesburg’s iconic streets on Sunday for the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg. 16 November 2023 12:12 PM
View all Sport
Former footballer Katlego Mphela: 'I need to provide for my family' Former footballer Katlego Mphela went viral after sharing of his new career journey in car sales. 17 November 2023 3:50 PM
Reunited and it feels so good! Cast of Modern Family reunites, minus cool dad Fans of the popular sitcom were delighted to see the cast reunite but missed a favourite. 17 November 2023 2:19 PM
Everything you need to know about the Miss Universe pageant this weekend Bryoni Govender will be waving Mzansi's flag high. 17 November 2023 1:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Hundreds of SA Jews call for ceasefire in Gaza A group of Jewish South Africans have signed an open letter calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza 17 November 2023 2:56 PM
What exactly is a ceasefire, and why is it so difficult to agree on one in Gaza? Israel has thus far refused to discuss a ceasefire without the release of the 240 hostages being held by Hamas. 17 November 2023 1:52 PM
Al Shifa hospital director: 'We can't even bury the dead bodies in the hospital' A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza where civilians caught up in the war are dying in their thousands. 17 November 2023 11:37 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
17 November 2023 2:56 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Israel and Palestine
ceasefire

A group of Jewish South Africans have signed an open letter calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

John Maytham speaks with Anton Harber, Director of the Journalism Programme at the University of the Witwatersrand, and a signatory to the open letter, and Clarence Ford speaks with Anthony Hodgson

People around the world have been calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine and an end to the senseless killing.

Among those is a group of hundreds of South African Jews who want to see an end to the bombardment of Gaza and a commitment to humanitarian values.

In the letter they say that they condemn the attack by Hamas on 7 October, and mourn for those lost, but that one ‘heinous crime does not justify another.’

RELATED: International agencies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after thousands killed

Harber says that they felt it was important to show that a number of diverse Jewish people do not support what is being said by my mainstream Jewish organisations.

We want to distance ourselves from the extremism that we are hearing on both sides.

Anton Harber, Director of the Journalism Programme - University of the Witwatersrand

I hope this stimulates a debate within the Jewish community because we think this a critical moment where people need to not make knee-jerk reactions.

Anton Harber, Director of the Journalism Programme - University of the Witwatersrand

RELATED: Israeli protesters rally for Netanyahu's resignation outside his Jerusalem home

He says that he has received a mixed response from people who have seen that he is on the list, with some congratulating and others condemning him.

The truth is that there is right on both sides and there is wrong on both sides.

Anton Harber, Director of the Journalism Programme - University of the Witwatersrand
The Cape Town leg of the Palestinian resistance picket outside the Jewish Community Centre in the city centre. Picture: Kalyeen Morgan/Eyewitness News
The Cape Town leg of the Palestinian resistance picket outside the Jewish Community Centre in the city centre. Picture: Kalyeen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Hodgson says that with signing this statement they wanted to show that they all agree on needing a ceasefire, an end to occupation, and a release of hostages and detainees, even if they don’t all necessarily agree on all other points around the war.

Once you realise all these people you respect are signing you feel a bit freer to do it… people have very different motivations for signing.

Anthony Hodgson, Signatory to the Open Letter

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Hundreds of SA Jews call for ceasefire in Gaza




