South African animation, 'The Smeds and The Smoos' up for International Emmy
Lester Kiewit speaks to Daniel Snaddon, the Co-Director of the acclaimed children's film "The Smeds and The Smoos" which has garnered international recognition at the International Emmy Awards taking place on Monday, 20 November.
Listen below.
South African excellence strikes again as a local kids animated film called, 'The Smeds and The Smoods' is in the running for an International Emmy Award which is just one of the awards the film was nominated for or won.
The film is produced and animated by the award-winning studio, Magic Light Pictures, written by Julia Smuts Louw, directed by Daniel Snaddon and Samantha Cutler.
Snaddon explains that the animation is an animation based on a picture book by Julia Donaldson.
What's it all about?
The red Smeds and the blue Smoos must learn to overcome their differences and work together to find young Janet and Bill – who eloped to escape their families’ long standing rivalries.
It's Romeo and Juliet meets a road-trip in space, making for great kids entertainment and colourful picturesque scenes while the film's main message is to embrace 'the other': that they are not really that different at all and that we can make friends with them.
Snaddon says this kids animation is a step above the rest because it's "quality content" that stands out in a saturated genre.
Snaddon says, it's perfect for family viewing which South Africans can enjoy on Showmax.
Here's a sneak peak...
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South African animation, 'The Smeds and The Smoos' up for International Emmy
