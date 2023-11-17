Why scheduling sex is one of the best things you can do for your relationship
Clement Manyathela interview Lisa Welch, Sex and Pleasure Educator.
Balancing work, school, and social commitments often makes it challenging to carve out time for personal pleasures, like a sex.
There's a prevailing assumption that other responsibilities take precedence, leading many to prioritise work or parenting over their intimate relationships.
However, the absence of physical closeness can strain a relationship, resulting in feelings of moodiness and stress as the bonding hormone oxytocin, associated with generosity and hugs, is missed out on.
During the honeymoon phase, sex is often top of mind as it's an important time for a bond to be formed.
As life progresses and our responsibilities increase, such as becoming parents, Welch says that it becomes difficult to view oneself as a sexual being.
When you're under stress, stress hormones are released instead of pleasure endorphins which it why 'getting in the mood' becomes challenges and feels like another task on your never-ending to-do list.
Contrary to how it might sound, scheduling time for sex is an important and useful way of being intentional about creating intimacy.
Now, scheduling doesn't mean "on Friday at 6pm", but rather making yourselves available for a period of time, where phones are put down, kids are away and you both have each other's undivided attention.
Welch describes it as a 'playdate' – it doesn't have to include penetrative sex, but can be something as simple as cuddling, kissing, flirting and just connecting with one another.
By doing this, it reminds one another just why you enjoy being intimate with each other, she adds.
There's no one correct number of time to have sex in a week.Lisa Welch, Sex and Pleasure Educator
Stress in itself can really make pleasure difficult to obtain.Lisa Welch, Sex and Pleasure Educator
It's a space to play together, to have fun and just to see what happens.Lisa Welch, Sex and Pleasure Educator
