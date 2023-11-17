Everything you need to know about the Miss Universe pageant this weekend
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant takes place this weekend and Bryoni Govender will be waving Mzansi's flag high.
The pageant is set to take place in San Salvador, El Salvador and will be aired live on SABC 3, DStv channel 193, on Sunday 19 November at 3am.
The broadcast will be repeated on the same day at 7:30pm.
The competition features contestants from 85 countries and will be hosted by Jeannie Mai, Maria Menounos and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo.
Singer-songwriter John Legend will also be performing at this year’s pageant.
Miss Universe South Africa: Bryoni Govender
Govender has emerged as one of the competition's front-runners after she was name among the top 10 silver finalist in the Miss Universe Voice of Change.
During Voice of Change, she spoke about her advocacy campaign ‘Her Way Out’, whose main objective is to educate women about their legal rights.
Govender was named Miss Universe South Africa earlier this year after she was the first runner-up to Natasha Joubert in Miss South African 2023.
If she win, she could be the fourth South African to become Miss Universe.
She has revealed some of her pageant outfits, including her national costume, by Casey Jeanee, which celebrates her African-Indian heritage.
She also revealed one of her pageant dresses, a stunning gold preliminary gown designed by William de Beer of Willet Designs Couture.
It was inspired by the rich mineral landscape of South Africa.
