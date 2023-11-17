Streaming issues? Report here
Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues'

17 November 2023 1:32 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Voter registration
2024 elections

This weekend is voter registration weekend ahead of next year’s elections.

Ray White speaks with Tessa Dooms, Director at Rivonia Circle

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has its system in place to prepare for voter registration weekend.

As we approach the elections there has been an emphasis on getting young people to vote, as they have a significant role to play in this election.

This election has received significant attention, with some believing we will see the ANC dropping below 50% of the vote.

RELATED: Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’

Dooms says that many young people do not see voting guaranteeing them the life and outcomes they need.

We have not been able to link who we vote for and what that vote outcome is, with who delivers for us as people.

Tessa Dooms, Director - Rivonia Circle

She adds that political parties are becoming more concerned with winning the ‘contest’ of the elections, than governing the country.

RELATED: 2024 Elections: 'We don't know what the parties in front of us stand for'

If we want to see real changes coming from the elections Dooms says we as citizens need to show political parties that they cannot just sell slogans, and they need to actually address our real concerns.

The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.
The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

We can not make this a process that is just superfluous.

Tessa Dooms, Director - Rivonia Circle

This is not about whether you want parties to win or lose. We must make these elections about the big issues in our country.

Tessa Dooms, Director - Rivonia Circle

Listen to interview above for more.




