



Relebogile Mabotja interviews Gabbi Brondani, Writer and Travel Correspondent.

As Black Friday approaches, South Africans are gearing up to snag incredible deals on everything from electronics to fashion.

However, savvy travellers know that this day isn't just for gadgets and clothing – it's also the perfect time to score fantastic discounts on dream getaways.

Here's your guide to unlocking the best holiday deals this Black Friday:

Planning ahead and acting swiftly

Start researching destinations and accommodation options well in advance and set a budget.

If you're able to travel during off-peak season or to less frequented destinations, you're more likely to get significant deals and discounts.

Subscribe to mailers and newsletters

Most travel agencies, airlines and hotel chains offer exclusive deals to their subscribers.

Follow local influencers and bloggers to stay in the loop about Black Friday Deals as they often share exclusive promotions.

Look for package deals

This is a great way to get the best value for your money.

Keep an eye out for all-inclusive offers, which will help you save a substantial amount of money.

Secure your payment

Although online deals are enticing, it's crucial to ensure your payment information is protected, which is why it's important to stick to reputable and secure websites.

Whether it's a local adventure or an international escapade, this Black Friday could be the key to your next incredible journey.

Happy travels!

When we say the early bird catches the worm, it is true and the same applies to Black Friday. Gabbi Brondani, Writer and Travel Correspondent

Anything and everything online is quite easily accessible...Subscribe where you can. Gabbi Brondani, Writer and Travel Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.