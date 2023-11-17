



Robert Marawa speaks to South African football player, Katlego Mphela.

He started off at Jomo Cosmos in 2003 and after just one season, he made the move to France to play for RC Strasbourg Alsace and later, Stade de Reims.

He returned to South Africa in 2006 to play for the likes of SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, and Royal Eagles.

After two years out of action, he announced his retirement in 2019 at the age of 34.

Post-retirement he has tried out various business ventures, including more recently in the car safes industry.

Mphela went viral online sharing the news about his new journey, many fans were proud of the footballer while others were quick to criticise.

Since this thing blew up… it shows the impact that I made in the football industry and in the country especially. As much as there is negativity around this, the positives have been overwhelming… Honestly speaking I was a bit surprised [by the support people gave me]. Katlego Mphela, former footballer

You must understand where I come from when I was playing I was one of the players that was criticised a lot especially when I was playing for the national team so I am used to this… I have a thick skin and have the support of my family and friends. At the end of the day I need to provide for my family. Katlego Mphela, former footballer

Looking back on his football career, Mphela says he is proud of what he has managed to accomplish.

One of his most memorable moments was back in 2009 when he scored a phenomenal goal against Iker Casillas in the Confederations Cup.

Arguably one of the top five goals in South African football, life-changing… the fact that people are still talking about the goal a decade later, it shows that it was a very, very big goal. Katlego Mphela, former footballer

Watch the full interview below:

This article first appeared on 947 : Former footballer Katlego Mphela: 'I need to provide for my family'