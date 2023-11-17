



John Maytham interviews Andrew Hartnack, Social Anthropologist with a PhD from the University of Cape Town.

The unique collaborative working model devised to roll out South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination programme has great future potential, especially for building resilience in the face of both emergency and longer-term challenges faced by the country, says Hartnack in his latest Daily Maverick piece.

While it's easy to take the Covid-19 vaccination programme for granted now that the pandemic has subsided, he argues that the programme showed what was possible when working together, despite differences, to overcome challenges in our country.

Hartnack believes that it's not until we're faced with challenges that we understand the importance of collaboration, which was the case with the pandemic – government feared an economic and health system collapse.

Donors stepped in and raised R69 million to support the vaccination program and appointed over 200 skilled individuals within government to ensure the programme's success.

The collaboration provided technical skills and resources to the health sector without going through government procurement regulations, supporting the state's vaccine rollout.

Hartnack hopes that approaches implemented for the country's Covid vaccination response can be repurposed to address and tackles many more of our most dire challenges.

Covid-19 vaccine. Pexels: Nataliya Vaitkevich

If we collaborate, we can actually solve problems. Andrew Hartnack, Social Anthropologist with a PhD – University of Cape Town

Crises lead to innovation. Andrew Hartnack, Social Anthropologist with a PhD – University of Cape Town

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What can we learn from South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout?