"Grootgat": LADY SKOLLIE's Artistic Exploration of Brown Identity

20 November 2023 4:26 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Lady Skollie
Sponsored Content

"Grootgat," dives into the complexities of Brown identity, challenging art world norms and making creativity accessible to all.

THIS CONTENT IS SPONSORED BY STANDARD BANK

Born in 1987 in Cape Town, South Africa, LADY SKOLLIE, also known as Laura Windvogel-Molefi, has etched her mark on the art scene with provocative and meaningful works. Her creations challenge societal norms, delving into themes of sexuality, identity, and power dynamics.

Graduating in 2009 from the University of Cape Town with a degree in History of Art and Dutch Literature, LADY SKOLLIE's academic foundation in art history and printmaking laid the groundwork for her unique artistic approach.

Among her accolades, the prestigious Standard Bank Young Artist award for Visual Arts in 2022 stands out. Additionally, she was commissioned to design the R5 coin commemorating 25 years of constitutional democracy in South Africa, now in circulation nationwide.

lady-skollie-702-article-bannerpng

During an interview on "Afternoons with Refilwe Mobotja," LADY SKOLLIE shared insights into her artistic journey and the significance of her recent accolade. She proudly wears the coin she designed, emphasizing its importance in validating her manifestation of winning the Standard Bank Young Artist award.

"There's actually two coins on my neck. The 50-rand coin made out of an ounce of silver by the South African Mint and then the five-rand circulation coin which I designed as well."

Lady Skollie - Standard Bank young artist winner

She reveals her intentional use of crayon and ink in her art, drawing from childhood mediums to tap into a childlike way of working. LADY SKOLLIE challenges the notion of exclusivity in the art world, stressing that everyone belongs and art is subjective.

I use crayon ink crown and ink because I think a lot of people forget that in kindergarten or grade R, it's one of the first mediums you get to use.

Lady Skollie - Standard Bank young artist winner

LADY SKOLLIE, a pseudonym chosen deliberately, aims to be a bold mouthpiece, embodying the role of "dirty auntie SKOLLIE" to voice unspoken truths through humor as a catalyst for social change.

In her recent exhibition, "Grootgat," showcased at the National Arts Festival, LADY SKOLLIE explores the intricate concept of Brown identity in South Africa's history and contemporary society.

Central to the exhibition is Boesmansgat, a submerged freshwater cave in the Northern Cape. Once a crucial well and fishing site for indigenous communities, it symbolizes historical oppression and colonialism. LADY SKOLLIE draws parallels between the physical void of Boesmansgat and the complex void experienced by individuals with Brown identities.

Her exhibition at the Standard Bank gallery, running until December 14th, invites all to experience and appreciate art without feeling out of place. Through events like the crayons and canopies workshop for 6 to 12-year-olds, LADY SKOLLIE aims to break down barriers and make art accessible to all.

As she continues her artistic journey, LADY SKOLLIE remains a vocal advocate for inclusivity and challenges preconceived notions about art and its audience. Her work serves as a beacon, not just in the realm of fine arts but as a testament to the power of artistic expression in shaping cultural narratives.




