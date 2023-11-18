Political parties plead with SAns not to be indifferent about country's future
JOHANNESBURG - Political parties have pleaded with their supporters not to be indifferent about the future of the country, urging them to register for the upcoming national elections.
Parties like ActionSA have deployed their provincial leaders to campaign and monitor registration across the country - while the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have deployed their leaders across Gauteng's regions - including Soweto, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni.
This as voting stations across the country open this weekend for voter registration ahead of 2024's general elections.
The Democratic Alliance’s John Steenhuisen, who is set to be out and about in Durban on Saturday, with his daughter who is a first-time voter, said it’s vital that South Africans use this opportunity to empower themselves by registering to vote.
“Don’t be indifferent about politics, and don’t let the status quo prevail. Register to vote to bring change to our country. Register to vote so that you can be part of the mission to rescue South Africa.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Political parties plead with SAns not to be indifferent about country's future
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/T9CXBZLUvic
