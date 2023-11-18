



JOHANNESBURG - As voter registration weekend kicks off, the Home Affairs Department said it is ready to assist eligible voters who may need to collect Identity Documents at 321 of its offices.

The department's offices are set to be open until 5 pm on Saturday across the country.

Thousands of South Africans are expected to make their way to registration stations on Saturday and Sunday to register to vote in the 2024 elections.

The Home Affairs department said it's confident that all its systems will work seamlessly all weekend to assist those who may need to collect Identity Documents for voter registration.

Deputy Minister, Njabulo Nzuza said the department is ready to receive more than 200 people at each office.

"Last weekend, we had also opened up all our offices sort of a dry run to check the state of readiness and it worked very well - we were open from 8 am until 1 om. So we are very upbeat, and we are ready," said Nzuza.

This article first appeared on EWN : Home Affairs offices open for ID collection during voter registration weekend