Conquer the 97km Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg with these tips





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with avid cyclist, cycling coach, and All My Sports SA founder, Elton Davids.

Hordes of cyclists have descended on the City of Gold for the 97km Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg.

The gruelling cycle challenge will take place on Sunday (19 November).

The FNB stadium will be the starting and finishing line for participants.

Cyclists will be taken on a route that includes Joburg’s legendary landmarks.

Davids provides tips on how to conquer the race:

The day before the race (Saturday)

• Make sure your bike is serviced

• Go for a short ride of 5km to 10km to make sure everything is working

• Ensure you have your race number

• Prepare your race clothes

• Set two alarms

• Know your start time

• Put your water bottles in the freezer

On race day (Sunday)

• Don't wear underwear

• Be at the race venue at least 30 minutes before your start time

• Prepare yourself for lots of climbs - Joburg is not flat

• Know your cut-off time

• If you are going to ride slow, keep to the left

• Drink water every five minutes

• Be alert at all times

• Expect cramping and chafing

Most important tip

Enjoy the moment!

Don't wear underwear. The simple reason is that the stitching will cut into your skin and that causes chafing and you don't want to be uncomfortable sitting particularly if you are going to do it over a long period. Elton Davids, avid cyclist and cycling coach

Every five minutes have a mouthful or two of liquid - preferably isotonic (less sugar but more electrolyte) liquid. You need to drink a fair amount of water. Elton Davids, avid cyclist and cycling coach

Carry an ENO sachet or two. Add half Coke, half water, and ENO and you have the cheapest re-hydrate you'll ever have for cramps. Elton Davids, avid cyclist and cycling coach

