How to survive the spiked roads of Gauteng

18 November 2023 2:11 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
How to survive the spiked roads of Gauteng

Being extra vigilant is just one of the ways to protect yourself.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Motoring Enthusiast, Warren Tucker.

There has reportedly been a drastic increase in the number of spiking incidents on Gauteng's roads.

Spiking is when spikes are thrown on the road with the intention of damaging your vehicle so that you are forced to stop.

Once you stop, criminals will then rob you of your valuables.

Tucker says these incidents usually happen late at night and in the early morning.

It's not just spikes being thrown onto the roads but also bricks and glass bottles.

It's put in such a way that you see it last minute.

Warren Tucker, Motoring Enthusiast

Motorists are advised to avoid driving over anything lying in the road – including a plastic bag.

If you find yourself in a situation where you have driven over these spikes (or any other object in the road that has caused damage to your vehicle), Tucker says you shouldn't stop but instead reduce your speed and try to get out of the area to a safe place.

It is a sad state of affairs that South Africans have to live this way.

Warren Tucker, Motoring Enthusiast

Being extra vigilant is just one of the ways to protect yourself.

Picture: pixabay
Picture: pixabay

Tips to avoid being spiked, courtesy of Top Auto:

• When passing under a bridge, change lanes just before you pass

• Reduce your speed to increase your chances of seeing obstacles on the road

• Concrete lintels are being used as well. If you cannot avoid them any other way, slow down and carefully drive over them

• If the circumstances allow, travel straddling two lanes as it may help you miss spikes being placed in the lane

• If there is another vehicle present, drive six seconds or more behind so their driving can alert you if anything is amiss

• If the highway is quiet enough and safety allows for it, drive across the island (if it is possible) and travel in the opposite direction

• If you spot an obstacle before you reach it, move into the emergency lane or onto the grass if that section of the highway allows for it

These are the top 10 high-risk roads in Gauteng (according to police):

• N1 – Midrand to Carousel

• N1 South – Naturena to Vaal River

• N3 South – Leondale to Heidelberg

• N4 East – Towards Bronkhorstspruit

• N4 West – Akasia to Brits

• N12 Golden Highway – Towards Potchefstroom

• N17 Freeway – Wemmer Pan to Devon

• R59 – Tulisa Park to Vaal River

• R80 Mabopane Freeway – Eskia Mphahlele Road to Soshanguve

• Ben Schoeman Road – Midrand to Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre

Why there is not police patrolling or police visibility on these roads, I have no idea.

Warren Tucker, Motoring Enthusiast

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




