City of Joburg extends library hours on weekends during exam period





We all know how stressful exam time can be, but finding a conducive environment to study in can help alleviate some of that stress.

The City of Joburg wants to help students adequately prepare for their exams by extending the operating hours of libraries on weekends.

The City says the extension is for study purposes and reference services.

The selected libraries are currently operating on Saturdays from 9am to 5pm and Sundays from 9am to 3pm.

The libraries will remain open during these times throughout the exam period until Sunday, 03 December.

These are the libraries with extended weekend hours:

• Diepsloot Library

• Ivory Park North Library

• Randburg Library

• Florida Library

• Jabavu Library

• Sandton Library

• Yeoville Library

• Orange Farm Library