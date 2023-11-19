Miss Universe 2023: Nicaragua wins, SA reaches the top 20





Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios has made history by becoming her country's first-ever Miss Universe.

The 23-year-old was crowned on Sunday during the 72nd edition of the prestigious pageant that was held in El Salvador.

Thailand's Anntonia Porsild was the first runner-up, with Moraya Wilson from Australia announced as the 2nd runner-up.

South Africa’s representative Bryoni Govender reached the top 20.

More than 80 women participated in the competition.

This year's pageant has been described as the most inclusive - with mothers, married women, a plus-sized model, and members of the LGBTQI community among the contestants.