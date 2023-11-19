Miss Universe 2023: Nicaragua wins, SA reaches the top 20
Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios has made history by becoming her country's first-ever Miss Universe.
The 23-year-old was crowned on Sunday during the 72nd edition of the prestigious pageant that was held in El Salvador.
Thailand's Anntonia Porsild was the first runner-up, with Moraya Wilson from Australia announced as the 2nd runner-up.
South Africa’s representative Bryoni Govender reached the top 20.
Congratulations @Bryoni_NG ! You look incredible on that stage! ✨' Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) November 19, 2023
South Africa we made it to TOP 20! 🤩#missuniversesouthafrica #missuniverse #top20 #72ndmissuniverse #bryoniformissuniverse pic.twitter.com/FDLJRE7RIE
More than 80 women participated in the competition.
This year's pageant has been described as the most inclusive - with mothers, married women, a plus-sized model, and members of the LGBTQI community among the contestants.
