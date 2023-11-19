'Our children have the potential to raise us into the parents they need'
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush about the concept of ‘parental brain’ where your brain prepares you to take care of your baby.
Our children have the potential to raise us into the parents they need us to become.Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert
Are we raising our children or are they transforming us?
Research shows that your brain can prepare you to care for your baby.
According to an article in Psychology Today, "neurobiological, psychological, and social changes from pregnancy to postpartum help people to become sensitive parents."
The article goes on to say that "both mothers and fathers can experience neurobiological changes associated with becoming a parent."
Bush says whether we are aware of it or not, having a child can change you and it's something you can't avoid.
Parenting is not an intellectual exercise, it's actually a molecular, energetic, moment-by-moment exchange. Our psyches interact with that of our children and hormones are activated just by looking at your newborn.Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert
Becoming a parent has most likely changed your hormones, behaviour, how you view things and your body.
It's probably also taught you a few things about yourself that you possibly never knew.
Bush says that parenting is a journey.
She adds that parenting is a process where you unfortunately don't know everything, but with each passing day, you're learning.
