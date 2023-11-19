'They are so happy!' From Plett to Prince Albert: 400 donkeys safe in Karoo
Sara-Jayne Makwala King interviews Jonno Sherwin, founder of The Karoo Donkey Sanctuary.
Over the past few weeks animal lovers have watched in amazement as the "Big ASS Trek" undertook the huge logistical challenge of transporting over 400 donkeys, and other farm animals, from Plettenberg Bay to Prince Albert in the Greater Karoo.
The mission of the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary was to relocate the rescued donkeys from their temporary home on the Garden Route in the Western Cape, to a permanent "legacy" home.
Founded in 2015, originally on a farm in Prince Albert, the organisation had been forced to move in 2021 because of a prolonged drought in the area.
Karoo Donkey Sanctuary founder Jonno Sherwin provides the background to the relocation, and an update on how the donkeys are settling in back in the Karoo.
From a climate perspective, Plettenberg Bay was never a great location for the donkeys Sherwin explains.
It's too wet, they're semi-desert animals. We lost quite a few donks to really strange neurogical-related issues fairly early on... Also we were renting the property, which has recently sold, and the new owner is ripping up all the pastures to plant macadamia nuts...Jonno Sherwin, Founder - Karoo Donkey Sanctuary
We were really wanting a place that could be a forever legacy home for the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary, and we finally put an offer in on a beautiful irrigation farm back in Prince Albert in the valley, but with a tremendous amount of water so it's super-exciting.Jonno Sherwin, Founder - Karoo Donkey Sanctuary
"Have you seen the movie A Nightmare on Elm Street..." Sherwin quips when asked about the logistics of this mammoth relocation operation.
We commissioned the services of an amazing horse transporter out of Joburg. We put two trucks on - essentially equine floats, generally used for the race horse industry or eventing... Six days straight, trucks loaded early in the morning, drove all the way across the mountains in the Swartberg to Prince Albert, offloaded, back to Plett, reloaded the next morning...Jonno Sherwin, Founder - Karoo Donkey Sanctuary
Strategically, it took about six weeks of planning he says, in view of a lot of fragile animals that are in their ICU unit.
The Sanctuary also relocated ten of their animal carers, along with their possessions, water troughs, feed for the animals etcetera, etcera.
He's happy to report that all those transported, human and animal, arrived safe and sound!
Visit the Sanctuary's Facebook page for all the video updates.
Given their background and that a lot of farmed animals when loaded are off to slaughter, lord knows what the donkeys may have been thinking... so they had to find their sea legs when they got off the float... We introduced them very gently to the new terrain.Jonno Sherwin, Founder - Karoo Donkey Sanctuary
But if I tell you they have literally died and gone to heaven up there - they are so happy. I'm posting videos and you can see the little tails wagging, ears flapping, they really are doing so well.Jonno Sherwin, Founder - Karoo Donkey Sanctuary
Sherwin sketches the plight of South Africa's donkeys as the donkey skin trade continues.
China imports the skins to make 'ejiao', an ingredient in traditional remedies.
He emphasizes that funding is his organisation's greatest challenge right now.
People need to realise that this is not just a donkey crisis, it's a humanitarian crisis as well Sherwin says.
The North West Province provincial government, for example, are looking at farming donkeys to supply China... and unless we group together and make a statement for huge change in what is actually going on in our animal welfare laws, this is just going to continue perpetuating and in time there will be no donkeys.Jonno Sherwin, Founder - Karoo Donkey Sanctuary
All these women in the rural areas who've relied on their donkeys to carry water from the well, and kids to school and bring supplies from the market, they're now losing their donkeys... It's something that people need to motivate government to change policies and procedures.Jonno Sherwin, Founder - Karoo Donkey Sanctuary
We happen to know that ejiao can be produced equally well and equally effectively with vegetable matter... and just to say for the record - we are very particular about not vilifying the Chinese as a nation and as a people, however the skins are going to China.Jonno Sherwin, Founder - Karoo Donkey Sanctuary
Sherwin also talks about the concept of animism, which is basically about respecting all forms of life.
"It's just kind of grounding us back to the true meaning of why we're on this planet."
You can find out more about the work of the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary on their website karoodonkey.org, or follow them on Facebook.
Scroll up to listen to the enlightening interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'They are so happy!' From Plett to Prince Albert: 400 donkeys safe in Karoo
