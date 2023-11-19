Reassessing the Proteas' World Cup journey: Insights from Herschelle Gibbs

Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national... 22 November 2023 8:00 PM
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future? Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%). 22 November 2023 7:04 PM
Pirates' Lorch pulled from all club activities until 12 Dec over assault matter Thembikosi Lorch was convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he attacked his former girlfriend, Fundi... 22 November 2023 4:44 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo' In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence,... 22 November 2023 10:42 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
View all Politics
Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision The inflation rate increase to 5.9% came in higher than expected, pushing to the edge of the central bank’s target band of 3% and... 23 November 2023 7:01 AM
Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield get... 22 November 2023 9:33 PM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
View all Business
Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 23 November 2023 5:34 AM
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national... 22 November 2023 8:00 PM
Getting unwanted calls from estate agents looking to sell your home? Read this These calls can be quite annoying, but what's more concerning is where they're getting your details from. 22 November 2023 4:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream' Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice. 22 November 2023 2:37 PM
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity. 22 November 2023 1:12 PM
Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead' Bafana Bafana was unable to adapt to the wet conditions, resulting in a 2–0 defeat. 22 November 2023 9:00 AM
View all Sport
Miriam Makeba Foundation celebrates Mama Africa with showcase in Braamfontein This year marks 15 years since her passing. 22 November 2023 1:37 PM
BBC pulls the handbrake on Top Gear, removing show from TV after 46 years After 46 years, the broadcaster ‘has decided to rest the show’ after Freddie Flintoff's crash. 22 November 2023 1:06 PM
Edenglen High School very proud of alumni Tyla’s success – choir teacher Before Tyla was a global success, she was a shy choir girl, said her high school choir teacher. 22 November 2023 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation. 22 November 2023 11:32 AM
For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages. 22 November 2023 8:43 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Reassessing the Proteas' World Cup journey: Insights from Herschelle Gibbs

19 November 2023 12:41 PM
by Lennox Wasara
Tags:
Proteas
Herschelle Gibbs
ODI Cricket
2023 Cricket World Cup

Expressing concerns about the team's mindset, Gibbs highlighted, “We got the conditions wrong in the semi-final; choosing to bat first in those conditions was the wrong option, wrong choice."

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas encountered a tumultuous end to their ODI Cricket World Cup campaign in India, bowing out after a challenging loss to Australia in the semi-final held in Kolkata.

Despite skipper Temba Bavuma's choice to bat after winning the toss, the team stumbled early, finding themselves at 24/4 within 11.5 overs.

This setback left them playing catch-up throughout the match. Even with David Miller's resilient century and a commendable resurgence from the South African bowling unit, Australia maintained the upper hand, displaying a superior performance.

A key observation has been the Proteas' track record, notably excelling when batting first in the World Cup. Their encounters while chasing saw them falter against unexpected opponents like the Netherlands, narrowly overcome Pakistan, and struggle to assert dominance against Afghanistan in the group stage.

Putting their journey in perspective, the South Africans appeared formidable for much of the tournament, but encountered difficulties, notably against host nation India, suffering a staggering 243-run defeat during the group stages.

At the Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational - a charity event staged at Lost City golf course on 18 November, former Proteas player Herschelle Gibbs shared his insights on the team's performance.

Reflecting on the tournament, he commended the quality of ODI cricket on display, acknowledging its appeal to fans worldwide. “The tournament has been unbelievable…what we have seen over the last couple of weeks with regards to ODIs has been as good as any other World Cup. I think it's been stronger than ever the value it's brought to the spectators of the game has been phenomenal."

Expressing concerns about the team's mindset, Gibbs highlighted, “We got the conditions wrong in the semi-final; choosing to bat first in those conditions was the wrong option, wrong choice.

“The group stage game against India made me question the mindset, I thought they were negative. ”

For the Proteas to scale greater heights, Gibbs stressed the urgency of breaking free from predictability. “That predictability has got to be put to an end and needs to be put to an end quickly. Unless we change our mindset with regards to our predictability nothing is going to change.”

He underscored the necessity for tough decisions, drawing parallels with successful adaptability seen in other sports, particularly the Springboks, urging a similar shift in cricket. “We have the skill set and we got the depth but it's making those tough decisions, whether the players like it or not. We saw it in the rugby and we've gotta try implement that in our cricket, maybe we will see a different result”

Gibbs conveyed optimism about the team's potential, asserting that with the right mindset shifts and willingness to make tough choices, the Proteas possess the talent and depth necessary to attain improved outcomes in future tournaments.


This article first appeared on EWN : Reassessing the Proteas' World Cup journey: Insights from Herschelle Gibbs




19 November 2023 12:41 PM
by Lennox Wasara
Tags:
Proteas
Herschelle Gibbs
ODI Cricket
2023 Cricket World Cup

More from Sport

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini.

Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream'

22 November 2023 2:37 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness

22 November 2023 1:12 PM

A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead'

22 November 2023 9:00 AM

Bafana Bafana was unable to adapt to the wet conditions, resulting in a 2–0 defeat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aiden Markram (left) and Quinton de Kock (right) in action for the Proteas at the ICC Cricket World Cup on 24 October 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

Proteas coach on World Cup: ‘Our most successful campaign in history’

21 November 2023 3:28 PM

The Proteas walked away disappointed but immensely proud, says coach Rob Walter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram/@rachelkolisi

Was Siya Kolisi's knee recovery a miracle? Surgeon explains...

21 November 2023 12:33 PM

Dr Willem van der Merwe, the specialist knee surgeon who operated on Kolisi’s ACL injury explains the Springbok captain's recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks physiotherapist, Rene Naylor / Instagram: Rene Naylor

'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio

21 November 2023 8:40 AM

We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's David Miller and Henrich Klaasen i action during the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal match against Australia on 16 November 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke?

17 November 2023 10:23 AM

Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former football player, Thuso Phala.

Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires

16 November 2023 3:48 PM

The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

credit: pexels.com

[ROAD CLOSURES] Motorists, it's the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg this weekend!

16 November 2023 12:12 PM

Cyclists will be taking to Johannesburg’s iconic streets on Sunday for the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ICC Cricket World Cup on 24 October 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final

16 November 2023 10:12 AM

South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports

Opinion Politics

Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Lifestyle

Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision

Business

EWN Highlights

Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023

23 November 2023 7:34 AM

The day that was: ANC pothole mayor suspended, a heatwave in SA

22 November 2023 10:21 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kusazoshisa eGoli namaphethelo

22 November 2023 10:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA