ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa





HAMMANSKRAAL - The African National Congress (ANC) is actively working on ridding the party of corrupt officials, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

Ramaphosa was spearheading an ANC campaign in Gauteng at the weekend to encourage citizens to register and vote for the governing party in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to the media outside a voters' registration centre in Hammanskraal, Ramaphosa assured citizens that processes intended to deal with corruption are already in place.

According to him, in order for action to be taken against government officials accused of corruption, a thorough investigation needs to take place. Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.

“Accountability is a big issue, and when things go wrong, they need to be explained. We should not rely on hearsay, we should rely on proper evidence. That having being said, we then need to go to the root cause and say precisely what is happening,” he said.

Despite the numerous challenges facing the ANC, Ramaphosa believes next year's election results will favour the governing party.

