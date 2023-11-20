Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections

20 November 2023 7:23 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Marikana massacre
ANC North West
Elections 2024

Although the North West province is the ANC's stronghold, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.

MARIKANA - Eleven years years after the Marikana massacre, voters from the North West community have a distrust in government, the African National Congress (ANC) and mining companies.

On 16 August 2012, police shot and killed 34 striking mineworkers and left 78 others seriously injured.

The incident remains one of the most brutal acts of state violence in post-apartheid South Africa, and during this registration voter weekend, it was still on the minds of many residents.

READ: ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa

The North West remains an ANC stronghold, with the party controlling the provincial legislature and all municipalities.

However, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.

ALSO READ: ANC supporters in Marikana face the tough task of voting for Ramaphosa in 2024

ANC supporter Thapelo Goaoketse says the conditions that made the miners go on strike in 2012, have only worsened since: "Even in the community, the people are angry with the ANC. They don’t want to hear anything about the party.

"The ANC also does not bring anything to the community. We don’t have water and electricity from the municipality, nothing whatsoever." Maditlokwa resident Keamogetswe Maphosa said the ANC government is not holding mines accountable for environmental degradation in the area.


This article first appeared on EWN : Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections




The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC

21 November 2023 10:33 AM

Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll

21 November 2023 10:20 AM

The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".

uMngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 1 April. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier

21 November 2023 8:32 AM

The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL and former DA MP Graham McIntosh.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!

20 November 2023 1:01 PM

The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led the ANC voter registration campaign in the greater Joburg region, Meadowlands, in Soweto on 18 November 2023. Picture: X/@GautengANC

ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa

20 November 2023 6:48 AM

Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.

The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues'

17 November 2023 1:32 PM

This weekend is voter registration weekend ahead of next year’s elections.

An IEC official sets up a banner at the Goodwood Park Primary voting station in Cape Town on 1 November 2021. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration

16 November 2023 11:08 AM

Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a media briefing in Marshalltown, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC

16 November 2023 9:58 AM

EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.

FILE: A voter casts his vote at the Freeway Park voting station in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on 1 November 2021. Picture: Xandeleigh Makhaza Dookey/Eyewitness News

'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting

16 November 2023 9:04 AM

Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch.

© mimagephotography/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!

16 November 2023 6:21 AM

The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll

21 November 2023 10:20 AM

The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".

uMngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 1 April. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier

21 November 2023 8:32 AM

The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL and former DA MP Graham McIntosh.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!

20 November 2023 1:01 PM

The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led the ANC voter registration campaign in the greater Joburg region, Meadowlands, in Soweto on 18 November 2023. Picture: X/@GautengANC

ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa

20 November 2023 6:48 AM

Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.

FILE: A voter casts his vote at the Freeway Park voting station in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on 1 November 2021. Picture: Xandeleigh Makhaza Dookey/Eyewitness News

Could a two-party system work better for SA?

17 November 2023 12:16 PM

As we head towards the 2024 elections, some believe we need to see a major change in our electoral system.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained

17 November 2023 11:36 AM

Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a media briefing in Marshalltown, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC

16 November 2023 9:58 AM

EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.

FILE: A voter casts his vote at the Freeway Park voting station in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on 1 November 2021. Picture: Xandeleigh Makhaza Dookey/Eyewitness News

'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting

16 November 2023 9:04 AM

Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch.

© mimagephotography/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!

16 November 2023 6:21 AM

The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.

FILE: The IEC Results Operations Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’

15 November 2023 1:21 PM

Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend.

