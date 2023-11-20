



Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

After more than six weeks of war, it seems that Israel and Hamas are getting closer to a deal that would see a significant number of Israeli hostages released, possibly in exchange for a limited ceasefire and the release of Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

RELATED: [WATCH] Israeli families embark on 5-day march to demand release of hostages

On the weekend, several officials from the United States and Israel, as well as the Qatari Prime Minister, was quoted as saying a deal was close, though nothing has been finalised yet.

The fact that it is on the table is important. Adam Gilchrist

RELATED: Freed 85-year-old Hamas hostage: 'They were very generous to us, very kind'

It is believed that 239 hostages are being held, including 20 children. Four hostages have been released and one has been freed.

FILE: A march calling for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Picture: Oren Rozen via Wikimedia Commons

What we have here is hopefully a clearing of the fog of war. Adam Gilchrist

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Hostage release deal 'on the table' between Israel and Hamas