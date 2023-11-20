'Cutting ties with Israel would cut SA off from Palestine' - expert
Lester Kiewit speaks with Professor Chris Landsberg of African Diplomacy and Foreign Policy at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).
On Tuesday, members of parliament will vote on the closing of the Israeli Embassy in South Africa and the cutting of diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv.
This motion was brought forward by EFF leader Julius Malema.
The draft resolution, which was debated on Thursday, has divided members of parliament with some in favour, some against and some in favour of an amended version.
Landsberg argues that cutting ties with Israel would cut us off from Palestine as well.
That is not a political point I am making. It is just the reality.Chris Landsberg, African Diplomacy and Foreign Policy - UJ
I do not think South Africa can conceive itself not playing a role in the future of Palestine.Chris Landsberg, African Diplomacy and Foreign Policy - UJ
He adds that South Africa has other options, such as expelling the ambassador, a step below shutting down the embassy.
