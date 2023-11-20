Congratulations to the winners of the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards 2023





Culinary excellence was celebrated at the much-anticipated Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards that took place on Sunday (19 November).

How were the winners judged?

With stars, rated from 1 to 3.

South Africa’s top restaurants were awarded with 3, 2 or 1 stars following a meticulous judging process led by chief judge Abigail Donnelly.

The criteria spanned the entire spectrum of the dining experience – from decor and ambiance to service, the wine list, and the quality of the ingredients – with restaurants needing to score between 70 and 79 out of 100 to win 1 star, between 80 and 89 to win 2 stars, and over 90 to win 3 stars.

And the winners are...

1-Star restaurant winners are...

• Acid Food & Wine Bar (Randburg, Johannesburg)

• Cavalli Restaurant (Somerset West)

• Chefs Warehouse at Maison (Franschhoek)

• CHORUS (Somerset West)

• Creation Wines Tasting Room (Hemel-en-Aarde Valley)

• Eike (Stellenbosch)

• FABER at Avondale (Paarl)

• Farro (Botrivier)

• Fermier (Pretoria)

• Le coin Français (Franschhoek)

• Les Créatifs Restaurant (Bryanston, Johannesburg)

• Madre Stanford (Stanford)

• Orangerie at Le Lude (Franschhoek)

• Ouzeri (City Bowl, Cape Town)

• Post and Pepper (Stellenbosch)

• Protégé (Franschhoek)

• Proud Mary (Rosebank, Johannesburg)

• Rykaart’s (Stellenbosch)

• Séjour (Houghton Estate, Johannesburg)

• The Chefs’ Table (Umhlanga, eThekwini)

• The Melting Pot (Elgin)

• The Red Room by Chefs Warehouse (City Bowl, Cape Town)

• The Table at De Meye (Stellenbosch)

• The Test Kitchen Fledgelings (Woodstock, Cape Town)

• The Waterside Restaurant (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)

• Upper Union (City Bowl, Cape Town)

• Zioux (Sandton, Johannesburg)

2-Star restaurant winners are...

• Belly of the Beast (City Bowl, Cape Town)

• beyond (Constantia, Cape Town)

• ëlgr (City Bowl, Cape Town)

• Epice (Franschhoek)

• Foxcroft (Constantia, Cape Town)

• Meraki by Charlie Lakin (Hillcrest, eThekwini)

• Nevermind (Cape St Francis)

• PIER (Waterfront, Cape Town)

• Restaurant Klein JAN (Tswalu)

• Rust en Vrede (Stellenbosch)

• Salon (Woodstock, Cape Town)

• Spek and Bone (Stellenbosch)

• The Jordan Restaurant with Marthinus Ferreira (Stellenbosch)

• The LivingRoom at Summerhill Estate (Pinetown, eThekwini)

• The Pot Luck Club Cape Town (Woodstock, Cape Town)

• The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg (Randburg, Johannesburg)

• Wolfgat (Paternoster)

3-Star restaurant winners are...

• ARKESTE by Richard Carstens (Franschhoek)

• Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia (Constantia, Cape Town)

• Dusk (Stellenbosch)

• FYN (City Bowl, Cape Town)

• La Colombe (Constantia, Cape Town)

• La Petite Colombe (Franschhoek)

• Salsify at The Roundhouse (Camps Bay, Cape Town)

The judges thanked this year's winners for their exciting ingredients, unique spaces, exquisite service, and sincere love of their craft.

This year’s winners have demonstrated a seamless combination of consistency and quality, coupled with a commitment to progression and experimentation. Abigail Donnelly, Chief Judge - Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards 2023

