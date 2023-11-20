Congratulations to the winners of the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national... 22 November 2023 8:00 PM
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future? Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%). 22 November 2023 7:04 PM
Pirates' Lorch pulled from all club activities until 12 Dec over assault matter Thembikosi Lorch was convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he attacked his former girlfriend, Fundi... 22 November 2023 4:44 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo' In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence,... 22 November 2023 10:42 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
View all Politics
Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision The inflation rate increase to 5.9% came in higher than expected, pushing to the edge of the central bank’s target band of 3% and... 23 November 2023 7:01 AM
Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield get... 22 November 2023 9:33 PM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
View all Business
Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 23 November 2023 5:34 AM
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national... 22 November 2023 8:00 PM
Getting unwanted calls from estate agents looking to sell your home? Read this These calls can be quite annoying, but what's more concerning is where they're getting your details from. 22 November 2023 4:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream' Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice. 22 November 2023 2:37 PM
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity. 22 November 2023 1:12 PM
Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead' Bafana Bafana was unable to adapt to the wet conditions, resulting in a 2–0 defeat. 22 November 2023 9:00 AM
View all Sport
Miriam Makeba Foundation celebrates Mama Africa with showcase in Braamfontein This year marks 15 years since her passing. 22 November 2023 1:37 PM
BBC pulls the handbrake on Top Gear, removing show from TV after 46 years After 46 years, the broadcaster ‘has decided to rest the show’ after Freddie Flintoff's crash. 22 November 2023 1:06 PM
Edenglen High School very proud of alumni Tyla’s success – choir teacher Before Tyla was a global success, she was a shy choir girl, said her high school choir teacher. 22 November 2023 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation. 22 November 2023 11:32 AM
For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages. 22 November 2023 8:43 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Congratulations to the winners of the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards 2023

20 November 2023 10:41 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Woolworths
Eat Out Awards

Here's the full list of winners!

Culinary excellence was celebrated at the much-anticipated Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards that took place on Sunday (19 November).

How were the winners judged?

With stars, rated from 1 to 3.

South Africa’s top restaurants were awarded with 3, 2 or 1 stars following a meticulous judging process led by chief judge Abigail Donnelly.

The criteria spanned the entire spectrum of the dining experience – from decor and ambiance to service, the wine list, and the quality of the ingredients – with restaurants needing to score between 70 and 79 out of 100 to win 1 star, between 80 and 89 to win 2 stars, and over 90 to win 3 stars.

And the winners are...

1-Star restaurant winners are...

• Acid Food & Wine Bar (Randburg, Johannesburg)

• Cavalli Restaurant (Somerset West)

• Chefs Warehouse at Maison (Franschhoek)

• CHORUS (Somerset West)

• Creation Wines Tasting Room (Hemel-en-Aarde Valley)

• Eike (Stellenbosch)

• FABER at Avondale (Paarl)

• Farro (Botrivier)

• Fermier (Pretoria)

• Le coin Français (Franschhoek)

• Les Créatifs Restaurant (Bryanston, Johannesburg)

• Madre Stanford (Stanford)

• Orangerie at Le Lude (Franschhoek)

• Ouzeri (City Bowl, Cape Town)

• Post and Pepper (Stellenbosch)

• Protégé (Franschhoek)

• Proud Mary (Rosebank, Johannesburg)

• Rykaart’s (Stellenbosch)

• Séjour (Houghton Estate, Johannesburg)

• The Chefs’ Table (Umhlanga, eThekwini)

• The Melting Pot (Elgin)

• The Red Room by Chefs Warehouse (City Bowl, Cape Town)

• The Table at De Meye (Stellenbosch)

• The Test Kitchen Fledgelings (Woodstock, Cape Town)

• The Waterside Restaurant (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)

• Upper Union (City Bowl, Cape Town)

• Zioux (Sandton, Johannesburg)

2-Star restaurant winners are...

• Belly of the Beast (City Bowl, Cape Town)

• beyond (Constantia, Cape Town)

• ëlgr (City Bowl, Cape Town)

• Epice (Franschhoek)

• Foxcroft (Constantia, Cape Town)

• Meraki by Charlie Lakin (Hillcrest, eThekwini)

• Nevermind (Cape St Francis)

• PIER (Waterfront, Cape Town)

• Restaurant Klein JAN (Tswalu)

• Rust en Vrede (Stellenbosch)

• Salon (Woodstock, Cape Town)

• Spek and Bone (Stellenbosch)

• The Jordan Restaurant with Marthinus Ferreira (Stellenbosch)

• The LivingRoom at Summerhill Estate (Pinetown, eThekwini)

• The Pot Luck Club Cape Town (Woodstock, Cape Town)

• The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg (Randburg, Johannesburg)

• Wolfgat (Paternoster)

3-Star restaurant winners are...

• ARKESTE by Richard Carstens (Franschhoek)

• Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia (Constantia, Cape Town)

• Dusk (Stellenbosch)

• FYN (City Bowl, Cape Town)

• La Colombe (Constantia, Cape Town)

• La Petite Colombe (Franschhoek)

• Salsify at The Roundhouse (Camps Bay, Cape Town)

The judges thanked this year's winners for their exciting ingredients, unique spaces, exquisite service, and sincere love of their craft.

This year’s winners have demonstrated a seamless combination of consistency and quality, coupled with a commitment to progression and experimentation.

Abigail Donnelly, Chief Judge - Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards 2023

This article first appeared on KFM : Congratulations to the winners of the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards 2023




20 November 2023 10:41 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Woolworths
Eat Out Awards

More from Lifestyle

Lotto balls. Picture: www.sxc.hu.

Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023

23 November 2023 5:34 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bowie15/123rf.com

Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work

22 November 2023 8:26 PM

Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Zero Carbon Charge on Facebook (Charge.co.za)

SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction

22 November 2023 8:00 PM

Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phone call, frustrated, unwanted call / Pexels: Moose Photos

Getting unwanted calls from estate agents looking to sell your home? Read this

22 November 2023 4:48 PM

These calls can be quite annoying, but what's more concerning is where they're getting your details from.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Consumer Trends report reveals what consumers want from brands in 2024

22 November 2023 2:59 PM

Euromonitor International's Global Consumer Trends 2024 report has revealed interesting insights into consumer expectations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/RDNE Stock project

Free messaging app useful for disadvantaged South African students? Not so much

22 November 2023 2:24 PM

South African higher education is plagued by inequalities due to the social and economic legacies of apartheid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness

22 November 2023 1:12 PM

A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: thevisualsyouneed / 123rf

People in the dating streets: What is caspering and is it kinder than ghosting?

22 November 2023 12:09 PM

We know ghosting but have you heard of its 'kinder' alternative, caspering?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @_.sovereignmango._/tiktok screenshot

[WATCH] ‘$80 for lines in my hair?’ Woman HORRIFIED by cornrows price in NZ

22 November 2023 11:45 AM

A woman was shocked when she realised how expensive it is to get cornrows in New Zealand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hot climate, global warming / Pixabay: garten-gg

Earth is 2 degrees hotter than it was pre-industrial period – what's going on?

22 November 2023 11:35 AM

So – we haven’t failed, yet. But we are on a rapidly warming planet – and we can now clearly see the effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports

Opinion Politics

Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Lifestyle

Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision

Business

EWN Highlights

Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023

23 November 2023 7:34 AM

The day that was: ANC pothole mayor suspended, a heatwave in SA

22 November 2023 10:21 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kusazoshisa eGoli namaphethelo

22 November 2023 10:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA