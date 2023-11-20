Napoleon Bonaparte’s hat sells for R20m at auction
Bongani Bongwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.
(Skip to 2:49)
A hat belonging to Napoleon Bonaparte when he ruled the French empire in the 19th century has sold for €1.9 million (R20 million) at an auction in Paris.
The bicorne black beaver hat was one of 120 hats that belonged to the emperor, Reuters reports.
A felt hat worn by Napoleon Bonaparte during his reign as French emperor fetched a record $2.1 million at the Drouot auction house in Paris https://t.co/5wQTn0ZbiI pic.twitter.com/Nr2GPErJjj' Reuters (@Reuters) November 20, 2023
They really are not that special… Napoleon wore them the wrong way... partly so that in battle his soldiers could look back and immediately see their general standing on a hill or sitting on his horse.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
