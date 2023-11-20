Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals

Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
R300m youth jobs initiative to allocate funds only once partners meet targets The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund was designed by consulting house Krutham, and is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Interventi... 21 November 2023 8:58 PM
We can punch with both hands: Telkom well-placed against competitors says CEO Group CEO Serame Taukobong on Telkom's half-year results and the future of the part-state owned telecoms company. 21 November 2023 7:12 PM
Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude. 21 November 2023 5:09 PM
View all Local
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them EFF leader Julius Malema, who’s included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponeme... 21 November 2023 7:34 AM
View all Politics
African Bank turnaround strategy on track with second-half rebound The Money Show interviews CEO Kennedy Bungane after African Bank posts its results for the financial year ended September 2023. 21 November 2023 9:38 PM
R300m youth jobs initiative to allocate funds only once partners meet targets The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund was designed by consulting house Krutham, and is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Interventi... 21 November 2023 8:58 PM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
View all Business
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 November 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. 22 November 2023 5:51 AM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
Guard your wallet - stay safe while shopping online this Black Friday While retailers and stores are gearing up for Black Friday and the Festive Season, so are the fraudsters! 21 November 2023 1:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas coach on World Cup: ‘Our most successful campaign in history’ The Proteas walked away disappointed but immensely proud, says coach Rob Walter. 21 November 2023 3:28 PM
Was Siya Kolisi's knee recovery a miracle? Surgeon explains... Dr Willem van der Merwe, the specialist knee surgeon who operated on Kolisi’s ACL injury explains the Springbok captain's recovery... 21 November 2023 12:33 PM
'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup. 21 November 2023 8:40 AM
View all Sport
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul! The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show. 21 November 2023 2:37 PM
MrBeast suffers emotional breakdown after being buried alive for 7 days In his latest YouTube video, MrBeast shows himself being buried alive for seven days. 21 November 2023 1:33 PM
Why Tyla’s global success means South Africa has to explain being coloured again South Africans took Americans to task for their ultimate refusal to respect that Tyla identifies as a coloured woman. 21 November 2023 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
[BREAKING NEWS] Israel and Hamas swap hostages. Agree to pause fighting Hamas and Israel have agreed to stop fighting for four days and to set free 50 Israeli women and children and 150 Palestinians. 22 November 2023 6:55 AM
A war of words in the Middle East: When is a war not a war? In war, words matter a lot says a linguistics expert. 21 November 2023 5:22 PM
Extraterrestrials or crime syndicates? Sinister events terrorise village in Peru Locals in Peru are convinced that something “very sinister” is at play in their village. 21 November 2023 2:15 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals

20 November 2023 12:53 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Chinese President Xi Jinping
Joe Biden
The Conversation
US China trade relations

There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills.

Article by Michael Beckley, Associate Professor of Political Science, Tufts University.

There were smiles for the camera, handshakes, warm words and the unveiling of a couple of agreements.

But beyond the optics of the first meeting in over a year between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies, not an awful lot had changed: There was nothing to suggest a “reset” in U.S. and China relations that in recent years have been rooted in suspicion and competition.

President Joe Biden hinted as much just hours after the face-to-face talks, confirming that he still considered his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, a “dictator.” Beijing hit back, with foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning telling reporters Biden’s remark was “extremely wrong and irresponsible political manipulation.”

As a scholar of U.S.-China relations, I believe the relationship between the two countries can be best described as an “enduring rivalry” – a term used by political scientists to denote two powers that have singled each other out for intense security competition. Examples from history include India and Pakistan, France and England, and the West and the Soviet Union. Over the past two centuries, such rivals have accounted for only 1% of the world’s international relationships but 80% of its wars. History suggests these rivalries last around 40 years and end only when one side loses the ability to compete – or when the two sides ally against a common enemy. Neither scenario looks likely any time soon in regards to China and the U.S.

How enduring rivalries end

China “is a communist country … based on a form of government totally different than ours,” Biden said after he met with Xi.

That comment gets to the heart of why diplomacy alone cannot reset the U.S.-China relationship. Washington and Beijing are not rivals due to any misunderstanding that can be sorted out through talks alone. Rather, they are rivals because of the opposite reason: They understand each other only too well and have concluded that their respective world outlooks cannot be reconciled.

The same is true for many of the issues that divide the two countries – they are framed as binary win-lose scenarios. Taiwan can be governed from Taipei or Beijing, but not both. Similarly, the East China and South China seas can be international waters or Chinese territory; Russia can be crippled or supported.

For the United States, its Asian alliances are a force for stability; for China, they’re hostile encirclement. And both countries are right in their respective assessments.

Diplomacy alone is insufficient to resolve a rivalry. At best, it can help manage it.

When the US calls, who picks up?

Part of this management of the US-China rivalry involves finding areas of agreement that can be committed to.

On 15 November, Biden and Xi announced deals over curbing China’s production of the deadly drug fentanyl and the restoration of high-level, military-to-military dialogue between the two countries.

But the fentanyl announcement is very similar to the one Xi gave to then-President Donald Trump in 2019. The U.S. administration later accused China of reneging on the agreement.

Similarly, committing to restarting high-level dialogue is one thing; following up on it is another. History is dotted with occasions when having an open line between Beijing and Washington hasn’t meant a whole lot in times of crisis. In 2001, when a U.S. surveillance aircraft collided with a Chinese jet over Hainan Island, Beijing didn’t pick up the phone. Likewise, during the Tiananmen Square massacre, then-President George H.W. Bush urgently tried to call his counterpart Deng Xiaoping but was unable to get through.

Moreover, focusing on what was agreed to in talks also highlights what wasn’t – and is unlikely to ever be – agreed to without a substantial shift in power that forces one side to concede to the other.

For example, China wants the U.S. to stop selling arms to Taiwan. But Washington has no intention of doing this, as it knows that this will make the disputed island more vulnerable to Beijing. Washington would like China to end its military displays of strength over the Taiwan Strait; Beijing knows doing so risks seeing Taiwan drift toward independence.

American policymakers have long said what they want is for China to “change”, by which it means to liberalise its system of governance. But the Chinese Communist Party knows that doing so means self-liquidation – every communist regime that has allowed space for alternative political parties has unravelled. This is why American attempts to engage China are often met with suspicion in China. As former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin commented, engagement and containment policies have the same aim: to end China’s socialist system.

For similar reasons, Xi has shunned attempts by the U.S. to bring China further into the rules-based international order. The Chinese leader saw what happened when Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev tried to integrate the Soviet Union into the Western order in the late 1980s – it only hastened the demise of the socialist entity.

Instead, Xi calls for a massive military buildup, the reassertion of Chinese Communist Party control and an economic policy based on self-reliance.

Actions speak louder …

The encouraging words and limited agreements hammered out in the latest meeting between Xi and Biden should also not distract from the actions that continue to push the U.S. and China further apart.

China’s show of force in the Taiwan Strait has been sustained for three years now and shows no sign of abating. Meanwhile, Beijing’s navy continues to harass other nations in the South China Sea.

Similarly, Biden has continued the U.S. path toward military alliances aimed at countering China’s threat. It recently entered a trilateral agreement between the U.S., Japan and South Korea. And that came two years after the establishment of AUKUS, a security partnership between the U.S., Australia and the U.K. that has similar aims.

Meanwhile, the U.S. administration will continue to tighten the screws on China’s economy through investment restrictions. Biden is well aware that easy-flowing money from Wall Street is helping China weather choppier economic waters of late and is keen to turn off the tap.

The point of diplomacy

This isn’t to say that diplomacy and face-to-face talks are pointless. They do serve several interests.

For both men involved, there is a domestic upside. For Biden, playing nice with China projects the image of a statesman – especially at a time when, due to U.S. positions on Ukraine and the Middle East, he is facing accusations from the political left of being a “warmonger.” Encouraging Beijing to tread softly during the U.S. election year may blunt a potential line of attack from Republicans that the administration’s China policy is not working.

Meanwhile, Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills and present China as an alternative superpower to the US and potentially cleave the Western business community – and perhaps even major European nations – from what he would see as the US anti-China coalition.

Moreover, summits like the one in San Francisco signal that both the US and China are jointly committed to at least keep talking, helping ensure that a rocky relationship doesn’t descend into anything more belligerent – even if that doesn’t make them any friendlier.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals




20 November 2023 12:53 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Chinese President Xi Jinping
Joe Biden
The Conversation
US China trade relations

More from World

© budastock/123rf.com

[BREAKING NEWS] Israel and Hamas swap hostages. Agree to pause fighting

22 November 2023 6:55 AM

Hamas and Israel have agreed to stop fighting for four days and to set free 50 Israeli women and children and 150 Palestinians.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

A war of words in the Middle East: When is a war not a war?

21 November 2023 5:22 PM

In war, words matter a lot says a linguistics expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Pawel86

Extraterrestrials or crime syndicates? Sinister events terrorise village in Peru

21 November 2023 2:15 PM

Locals in Peru are convinced that something “very sinister” is at play in their village.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Joe Biden. © palinchak/123rf.com

Biden’s low approval ratings doesn't mean he will lose 2024 election. Here's why

21 November 2023 12:27 PM

Joe Biden does not have a high approval rating, but he could still win the next US election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

www.123rf.com/aliaksab

Hamas not first military group to hide behind civilians as a way to wage war

21 November 2023 11:45 AM

As the war in Gaza rages on, Hamas is allegedly using civilians and civilian infrastructure as a shield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Javier Milei in VIVA22. Picture: Vox España, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Argentina’s newly elected president a ‘political earthquake nicknamed El Loco’

21 November 2023 10:45 AM

Argentina has elected a new far-right libertarian president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Colonisation is NOT a Metaphor / Wikimedia Commons: Alisdare Hickson

How colonialist imagery of Palestinians feed western ideas of eastern barbarism

20 November 2023 12:52 PM

The dismissal of Palestinians as “barbaric” or somehow less human is rooted in a long history of colonizing narratives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Dr Mads Gilbert, Norwegian physician and humanitarian. Picture: CapeTalk

'Palestinian doctors a moral example to all the world' - Dr Mads Gilbert

20 November 2023 12:37 PM

Last week, Israel launched a raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, alleging that Hamas uses it as a base of operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Historical mixed media portrait sculpture of Napoleon Bonaparte. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Museum of Ventura County

Napoleon Bonaparte’s hat sells for R20m at auction

20 November 2023 10:50 AM

The bicorne black beaver hat was one of the Emperor's 120 hats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

'Cutting ties with Israel would cut SA off from Palestine' - expert

20 November 2023 9:44 AM

South Africa is considering cutting diplomatic ties with Israel amid the war in Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll

21 November 2023 10:20 AM

The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uMngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 1 April. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier

21 November 2023 8:32 AM

The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL and former DA MP Graham McIntosh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screengrab of protection officers responding to EFF disruption at the start of Sona 2023. Picture: Twitter/ @ewnreporter

Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them

21 November 2023 7:34 AM

EFF leader Julius Malema, who’s included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponement of the hearings to 2024 and for a retired judge to be part of the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African Independent Congress councillor Margaret Arnolds elected Johannesburg council speaker on 20 November 2023. Picture: Supplied/City of Joburg on X

Margaret Arnolds elected City of Joburg's council speaker

20 November 2023 1:11 PM

The position was up for grabs after Colleen Makhubele who had been occupying the post was fired from her party Congress of the People last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!

20 November 2023 1:01 PM

The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eyewitness News has broken down the process of ensuring a smooth registration process ahead of the 2024 national elections. Picture: Eyewitness News

Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections

20 November 2023 7:23 AM

Although the North West province is the ANC's stronghold, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led the ANC voter registration campaign in the greater Joburg region, Meadowlands, in Soweto on 18 November 2023. Picture: X/@GautengANC

ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa

20 November 2023 6:48 AM

Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained

17 November 2023 11:36 AM

Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

Govt still mulling over the closure of SA embassy in Israel: Mashego-Dlamini

17 November 2023 7:12 AM

The EFF in Parliament has called for all ties with Israel to be severed until it complies with international law amid the ongoing conflict with Palestine, with DIRCO saying both countries must be investigated for war crimes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An IEC official sets up a banner at the Goodwood Park Primary voting station in Cape Town on 1 November 2021. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration

16 November 2023 11:08 AM

Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog

Local Business

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Lifestyle

[BREAKING NEWS] Israel and Hamas swap hostages. Agree to pause fighting

World

Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 indefinitely

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF must be found guilty of disorderly conduct for disrupting SONA, Parly told

22 November 2023 8:53 AM

Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 indefinitely

22 November 2023 8:37 AM

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 November 2023

22 November 2023 7:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA