[BEWARE] The festive season is here and banking app kidnappings are on the rise
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alex Mitchell, Senior Researcher at the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC).
As we've become more and more alert of fraudsters hacking our accounts, whether it be WhatsApp or our banking profiles, they have been upping their game and taking more extreme measures.
Some of these criminals are becoming violent, holding people captive and forcing innocent victims to open their banking apps and making large monetary transfers to their designated bank accounts.
Mitchell has noticed an increase in the following trends:
- Express kidnapping: Criminals target specific victims, forcing them to withdraw funds at an ATM and grant them access to their banking apps.
- Ransom kidnapping: Money is withdrawn from the victim's accounts while ransom demands are made to their family.
- Companies or individuals who are perceived to be of great value are targeted and a family member or employee are held hostage for a period of time until ransom is paid.
The money that the criminals get access to via banking apps are then sent to a third-party account.
Although it is possible to trace the owner of the account, Mitchell says that retrieving the money is "noticeably low".
His advice is to separate the bulk of funds in an account that isn't linked to your online banking app.
RELATED: Hackers hold WhatsApp numbers hostage for ransom, stay protected
RELATED: Victim of digital wallet fraud? Complain to ombud if bank won't reimburse you
RELATED: Identity fraud on WhatsApp: why a two-step authentication should be a priority
Don't keep all your accounts linked into your banking profile.Dr Alex Mitchell, Senior Researcher – South African Banking Risk Information Centre
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BEWARE] The festive season is here and banking app kidnappings are on the rise
Source : Pixabay: Tumisu
More from Lifestyle
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers.Read More
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life
Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson.Read More
Guard your wallet - stay safe while shopping online this Black Friday
While retailers and stores are gearing up for Black Friday and the Festive Season, so are the fraudsters!Read More
World Television Day: Interesting facts to know about TV
We look at seven fun facts about the television.Read More
'You don't need devices that zoom to the moon.' Why are people downgrading tech?
A technology journalist speaks about why people are choosing to downgrade their tech.Read More
Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT'
Not only is it illegal, but you're putting yourself at risk of being a victim of cybercrime.Read More
Climate complacency: even the most informed are taking the easy option – study
We know the problem and we know how to solve it, but we seem incapable of action.Read More
TikTok has a startling amount of sexual content easily accessible to children
When it comes to TikTok, our efforts should be poured into equipping young users with media literacy skills.Read More
Meet Cape Town's Chef of the Year, Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse
Cole won double recognition as Chef of the Year from industry judges and peers at the annual Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards 2023.Read More