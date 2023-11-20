Columnist: 'Construction Mafia problem came from ANC, and is not getting solved'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Thamsanqa Malinga, columnist and author of 'Blame Me on Apartheid' and 'A Dream Betrayed.'
When a new project is to be built, those involved know that there is a substantial threat that follows.
The criminal construction mafia comes heavily armed demanding 30% of the project spend, and the impact has been disastrous.
A 2019 report estimated that the damage done to roughly 183 projects is more than R63 billion.
According to Malinga, who wrote a piece on this, this problem is not getting solved and has become a ‘cancer’ in our society.
He says that this started within the ANC, with cadres demanding the money, which is why nothing was being done.
However, when those demanding the money realised they can walk away with the money easily, it snowballed into the situation we are now facing.
With the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala recently coming to the media about this issue, Malinga says it is just an election tactic.
Everyone wants to wax lyrical in the media as if they are doing something, but right now it is just a media spectacle.Thamsanqa Malinga, Columnist and Author
