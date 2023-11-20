Margaret Arnolds elected City of Joburg's council speaker
JOHANNESBURG - African Independent Congress councillor Margaret Arnolds has been elected Johannesburg council speaker.
Arnolds was nominated by the African National Congress-Economic Freedom Fighters coalition, which holds majority seats in council.
City manager Floyd Brink made the announcement a short while ago.
"In terms of item five of the schedule, if only one candidate has been nominated the person presiding must declare that candidate duly elected. I, therefore, declare councillor Margaret Sharon Arnolds duly elected as the speaker of council for the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality."
READ: DA snubs CoJ's wasteful extraordinary council sitting to elect new speaker
The position was up for grabs after Colleen Makhubele who had been occupying the post was fired from her party Congress of the People last week.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) boycotted Monday’s sitting, saying it was a waste of money.
DA caucus leader - Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said: "The DA will not be complicit in such a waste of money and will, therefore, not be attending the meeting. Our position remains clear, the Johannesburg council must be resolved, and we will not give legitimacy to the doomsday coalition, while they are being frivolous with the taxpayers’ money."
This article first appeared on EWN : Margaret Arnolds elected City of Joburg's council speaker
