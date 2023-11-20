We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Hendrik du Toit, CEO of Ninety-One.
The challenges we face in South Africa are seemingly never-ending; something needs to change.
As we reach 30 years into our democracy, many are predicting a shift in politics.
However, to see any real change we need to find some form of alignment on the future we want as a country, argues Du Toit.
RELATED: Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues'
He says that South Africans can express themselves in 2024 and hold the government to account.
We have a democracy. We have a strong constitution. We still have functioning courts; we should use those.Hendrik du Toit, CEO - Ninety-One
Du Toit says we need to step away from discussing party politics and band together to create a better future.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from 702 Elections 2024
'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC
Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections.Read More
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll
The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".Read More
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier
The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL and former DA MP Graham McIntosh.Read More
Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections
Although the North West province is the ANC's stronghold, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.Read More
ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa
Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.Read More
Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues'
This weekend is voter registration weekend ahead of next year’s elections.Read More
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration
Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote.Read More
SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC
EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.Read More
'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting
Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch.Read More
More from CapeTalk Elections 2024
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll
The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".Read More
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier
The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL and former DA MP Graham McIntosh.Read More
Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections
Although the North West province is the ANC's stronghold, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.Read More
ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa
Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.Read More
Could a two-party system work better for SA?
As we head towards the 2024 elections, some believe we need to see a major change in our electoral system.Read More
'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained
Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy.Read More
SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC
EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.Read More
'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting
Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch.Read More
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!
The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More