



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Off-White Concert organiser and musician, Banda Banda.

The annual Off-White Concert is happening at Carnival City on Saturday, 25 November.

The very best in South African music will take to the stage for an unforgettable evening of music and culture.

This Off-White Concert aims to make sure that we celebrate our artistry holistically, the artist that can go off into the world and stand for us. Banda Banda, musician and organiser – Off-White Concert

This lineup includes the likes of Mandisi Dyantyis , Simphiwe Dana, Samthing Soweto, Zoë Modiga, and Langa Mavuso.

No, you don’t have to come dressed in off-white.

The Off-White represents unity without uniformity… you can come as you are, you are off the white, you are off the uniform. Banda Banda, musician and organiser – Off-White Concert

Tickets to the Off-White Concert are available at Computicket.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.

This article first appeared on 947 : Annual Off-White Concert opens in Gauteng this weekend