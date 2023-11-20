Annual Off-White Concert opens in Gauteng this weekend
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Off-White Concert organiser and musician, Banda Banda.
The annual Off-White Concert is happening at Carnival City on Saturday, 25 November.
The very best in South African music will take to the stage for an unforgettable evening of music and culture.
This Off-White Concert aims to make sure that we celebrate our artistry holistically, the artist that can go off into the world and stand for us.Banda Banda, musician and organiser – Off-White Concert
This lineup includes the likes of Mandisi Dyantyis , Simphiwe Dana, Samthing Soweto, Zoë Modiga, and Langa Mavuso.
No, you don’t have to come dressed in off-white.
The Off-White represents unity without uniformity… you can come as you are, you are off the white, you are off the uniform.Banda Banda, musician and organiser – Off-White Concert
Tickets to the Off-White Concert are available at Computicket.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : Annual Off-White Concert opens in Gauteng this weekend
More from Entertainment
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul!
The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show.Read More
MrBeast suffers emotional breakdown after being buried alive for 7 days
In his latest YouTube video, MrBeast shows himself being buried alive for seven days.Read More
Why Tyla’s global success means South Africa has to explain being coloured again
South Africans took Americans to task for their ultimate refusal to respect that Tyla identifies as a coloured woman.Read More
We got BURNED! Fans react to Snoop Dogg's 'smokeless' ad reveal
On Monday, Tha Doggfather revealed that his pledge to 'give up smoke' was an ad for a US smokeless firepit brand.Read More
[WATCH] Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby!
Suki Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in the middle of a performance.Read More
Did Napoleon really fire at the pyramids? A historian explains...
A historian explains the truth behind the legends of Ridley Scott’s biopic.Read More
[WATCH] Youngster dances his heart out in school concert
It is safe to say that no one has more passion than a child and their favourite song.Read More
No water for miles: Primal Survivor star on new season, Extreme African Safari
Sara-Jayne King catches up with survival expert Hazen Audel, who hosts National Geographic's Primal Survivor. The new season, shot in East Africa's Great Rift Valley, premieres on 22 November.Read More
Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues to build their powerful legacy
Ahead of their second Cape Town date of their ‘Legacy’ Tour at the Artscape, Ladysmith Black Mambazo members Albert Mazibuko and Sibongiseni Shabalala and group manager Xolani Majozi join Sara-Jayne Makwala King live in-studio.Read More