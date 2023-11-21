



Pippa Hudson interviews Frikkie Jonker, Head of the Cybersecurity and Anti-Piracy Division at MultiChoice Broadcasting.

Listen to the audio below.

Many South Africans subscribe to unofficial streaming platforms that offer a huge variety of channels for a fraction of the cost of traditional platforms such as Showmax and Netflix.

These sites are illegal and put consumers at risk of falling victim to cybercrime.

Ultimately, it's theft, as you're using something without paying the owners for it, says Jonker.

He warns that, when you subscribe to these sites, your details are exposed, and the criminals are free to do what they want with it, putting yourself and your family at risk.

Illegal streaming also harms the local entertainment industry and our economy takes a hit as taxes aren't paid for these subscriptions, he adds.

Jonker says that if this issue isn't addressed, it will have a grave impact on paid television globally.

Watching TV, illegal streaming, piracy / Pexels: JESHOOTS.com

RELATED: MultiChoice promises to clamp down on illegal Rugby World Cup streaming sites

When the price is too good to be true, then it's theft. Frikkie Jonker, Head of the Cybersecurity and Anti-Piracy – MultiChoice Broadcasting

It's devastating to actually realise what you do by actually subscribing to these type of devices. Frikkie Jonker, Head of the Cybersecurity and Anti-Piracy – MultiChoice Broadcasting

Do not subscribe to these types of illegal activities. Frikkie Jonker, Head of the Cybersecurity and Anti-Piracy – MultiChoice Broadcasting

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT'