Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT'
Pippa Hudson interviews Frikkie Jonker, Head of the Cybersecurity and Anti-Piracy Division at MultiChoice Broadcasting.
Listen to the audio below.
Many South Africans subscribe to unofficial streaming platforms that offer a huge variety of channels for a fraction of the cost of traditional platforms such as Showmax and Netflix.
These sites are illegal and put consumers at risk of falling victim to cybercrime.
Ultimately, it's theft, as you're using something without paying the owners for it, says Jonker.
He warns that, when you subscribe to these sites, your details are exposed, and the criminals are free to do what they want with it, putting yourself and your family at risk.
Illegal streaming also harms the local entertainment industry and our economy takes a hit as taxes aren't paid for these subscriptions, he adds.
Jonker says that if this issue isn't addressed, it will have a grave impact on paid television globally.
RELATED: MultiChoice promises to clamp down on illegal Rugby World Cup streaming sites
When the price is too good to be true, then it's theft.Frikkie Jonker, Head of the Cybersecurity and Anti-Piracy – MultiChoice Broadcasting
It's devastating to actually realise what you do by actually subscribing to these type of devices.Frikkie Jonker, Head of the Cybersecurity and Anti-Piracy – MultiChoice Broadcasting
Do not subscribe to these types of illegal activities.Frikkie Jonker, Head of the Cybersecurity and Anti-Piracy – MultiChoice Broadcasting
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT'
Source : Pexels: JESHOOTS.com
More from MyMoney Online
Top-selling items at TAKEALOT BLACK FRIDAY sale last year
Before we start putting together our budgets and wishlists, we take a look at the online store’s top-selling items from 2022.Read More
DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)
There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online.Read More
[GOOD NEWS!] Fuel price relief coming in December, in time for 'driving season'
Adjusted fuel prices for December come into effect on 6 December.Read More
[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life
Healthcare is hellishly expensive. Investing in medical aid can save your life; how much is that worth?Read More
Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?
OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Proton 7-seater hybrid X90 SUV: 'It is a QUALITY car'
Malaysian brand Proton (owned by China's Geely) has officially released its seven-seater X90 hybrid SUV in South Africa.Read More
Poor governance elsewhere is boosting W Cape property prices - property expert
Whether you're a potential homebuyer, investor, or just curious about real estate, we look at the property outlook for 2024.Read More
Which SOLAR subscription is best for YOU? Let’s compare...
Load shedding is tragically still with us, and more and more people are getting rooftop solar to ease the pain.Read More
RAF wants to stop compensating foreigners: 'They must look out for themselves'
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) put forward a draft bill to bar foreign nationals from accessing compensation from the fund.Read More